Lao Government Encourages Diaspora to Reconnect, Invest in Homeland

On 12 November, the Lao government hosted a meeting in Vientiane aimed at encouraging Lao nationals and those of Lao descent living abroad to reconnect with their homeland and explore investment opportunities that can contribute to the country’s socio-economic development.

The event, held under the theme “Love Your Home Country” (Huk Ban Keud), was organized by the Committee on Relations of Lao People Abroad and the Lao Front for National Development.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Saleumxay Kommasith led the discussions, urging Lao nationals abroad to reconnect with their roots, visit family, and consider returning to contribute to the country’s development. He emphasized that the government is eager to welcome investments that can help promote prosperity at the village and community levels.

The meeting also addressed Laos’s policies and development strategies, including proposals to ease residency rights and land ownership for the Lao diaspora. Other topics included strengthening cultural ties, particularly through maintaining the Lao language, organizing Lao Buddhist communities, and fostering business and technical development in the country.

As part of the event, the Department of Lao People’s Relations Abroad unveiled the official logo, which will be used throughout the event, scheduled from 9 to 16 November.

The logo features the Lao flag, the Thatlouang stupa, and the phrase “Love the Hometown.” The design symbolizes unity, with the flag representing national identity and sovereignty, and the Thatlouang stupa serving as a cultural symbol and a gathering point for the Lao diaspora, all under the unifying slogan of love for the homeland.