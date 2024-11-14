Eude Technology Establishes Strategic AI Research Partnership with Nanyang Technological University

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 November 2024– Eude Technology PTE. LTD. (Eude Technology) is proud to announce a strategic research partnership with Nanyang Technological University’s (NTU) College of Computing and Data Science, Division of Artificial Intelligence. This collaboration will focus on groundbreaking research in frontier AI technologies, with an emphasis on developing next-generation Large Language Models (LLMs).

The partnership brings together Eude Technology’s entrepreneurial vision and NTU’s academic excellence in AI research, aiming to pioneer advancements that push the boundaries of artificial intelligence. The collaborative effort seeks to not only advance the theoretical foundations of AI but also explore practical applications that can address industry challenges and opportunities across Asia and the U.S.

Speaking on the collaboration, Professor Bo An, Head of NTU’s Division of Artificial Intelligence, shared his enthusiasm: “We are excited to partner with young AI entrepreneurs like Mr. Gong from Eude Technology. Although we cannot disclose our research theme yet, I can say we are doing some advanced AI topics that nobody has ever done before.” With a stellar track record in the field, Professor Bo An is renowned for his contributions to artificial intelligence, particularly in areas like reinforcement learning and multi-agent systems. NTU’s AI division has become a global hub for cutting-edge AI research.

Mr. Jian Gong, CEO of Eude Technology, expressed his confidence in the collaboration: “Professor Bo An’s team is one of the best in frontier AI research across Asia and the U.S. We look forward to developing new AI technologies and applying them to industry use cases in both markets. This partnership represents a significant milestone for Eude Technology as we work towards creating transformative solutions powered by advanced AI.”

The partnership underscores Eude Technology’s commitment to innovation and its role as a driving force in the AI landscape. By joining forces with NTU, a university consistently ranked among the top in the world for AI research, Eude Technology is poised to leverage academic insights and translate them into practical technologies with real-world impact.

The focus on next-generation LLMs positions the partnership at the heart of the AI revolution. Large Language Models, such as GPT and its successors, have transformed industries ranging from healthcare to finance, and this collaboration aims to take these capabilities to new heights. The research will explore uncharted territories of AI, addressing challenges like ethical AI development, multilingual capabilities, and domain-specific optimizations.

In addition to advancing AI research, the partnership highlights the importance of collaboration between academia and industry. By fostering such alliances, the initiative aims to bridge the gap between theoretical research and practical implementation, ensuring that innovations are not only groundbreaking but also widely accessible and impactful.

As the collaboration takes shape, both Eude Technology and NTU envision their joint efforts contributing significantly to the global AI ecosystem. With a shared commitment to excellence and innovation, the partnership is expected to deliver breakthroughs that will set new benchmarks in the field.

This announcement marks the beginning of what promises to be a transformative journey for both organizations. Together, Eude Technology and NTU are ready to chart new paths in artificial intelligence, paving the way for a future defined by intelligent, ethical, and impactful AI solutions.

