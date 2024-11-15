HKSTP Elite Global Inno Day Showcasing Impactful Innovations from Future Unicorns

A group photo among Mr Eric Or, Acting Chief Corporate Development Officer of HKSTP (eighth from left) and HKSTP Elite Programme portfolio company representatives.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 November 2024 – The Elite Programme of Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) aims to nurture both local and international tech ventures with high growth potential. With 24 companies currently active in the programme, including 13 home-grown companies and 11 from overseas, the Elite companies span across different industries, including AI & robotics, life and health tech, e-commerce, and digital marketing. Together, these companies have a combined valuation of US$2.67 billion* with 11 companies now classified as centaurs. HKSTP hosted the Elite Global Inno Day today, a high-profile event designed to highlight the achievements of the Elite companies and reveal their global expansion plan.

Launched in 2019, the HKSTP Elite programme has supported a total of 42 companies in expanding beyond Hong Kong, helping them become unicorns and public-listed companies.

Thanks to its strategic location, friendly business environment, competitive tax incentives, worldclass research and development capabilities, and strong intellectual property protection, Hong Kong has been an ideal launchpad for companies aiming for global expansion.

Leveraging these unique strengths, HKSTP has significantly increased its support for Park companies in recent years as they embark on their global expansion journeys. Through the programme, HKSTP provides comprehensive assistance to Elite companies, including first-class infrastructure, funding, business expansion, partnership, research and talent acquisition, all of which propel the success of Elite companies.

Mr Eric Or, Acting Chief Corporate Development Officer​ of HKSTP, said, “As the largest innovation and technology (I&T) ecosystem in Hong Kong, HKSTP continues to foster the success of innovation-driven tech ventures through our Elite Programme, helping them thrive, grow, and, ultimately, achieve their global ambitions, generate significant global impact, and attract international talent to Hong Kong. This also reinforces Hong Kong’s status as a global I&T and talent hub.”

The reach of the Elite companies now extends to 16 international markets across 6 continents, fostering international collaboration and pioneering innovations that are reshaping industries and improving lives worldwide.

Moreover, 12 Elite companies are led by multi-national management teams, and all Elite companies have committed to creating over 1,200 job opportunities in Hong Kong during the 3-year programme period.

Over 200 partners and investors joined today’s Elite Global Inno Day. The HKSTP team also highlighted the extensive support available to the portfolio companies. 17 of the Elite companies participated in the Elite Innovation Pitch, presenting their cutting-edge technological innovations and business strategies to corporate partners, potential investors and channel partners.

*Valuation is calculated when the company is admitted to the Elite Programme

#Centaurs — companies that reach US$100 million of annual recurring revenue.

Appendix: 17 HKSTP Elite companies participated in the Elite Innovation Pitch

Company Introduction 1. Asia Top Loyalty Limited The company provides a multi-platform loyalty rewards, redemption, and exchange system targeting the retail industry. 2. b-ONE Ortho (Hong Kong) Limited b-ONE Ortho provides orthopedic solutions using its patented advanced materials, AI, and surgical robotics technology. 4. Buy&Ship Limited Buy&Ship provides international shipping services, delivering value for money through product sourcing and price comparison powered by AI and big data. 4. Cellomics Holdings Limited Cellomics focuses on developing and commercialising liquid biopsy products and services. 5. Fano Labs Limited Fano Labs offers multilingual AI-driven voice to text recognition, trained in various domains such as Reg Tech, customer service and investigations. 6. FJ Dynamics International Limited As a global leader in robotics and automation, FJ Dynamics delivers solutions for industries like agriculture, construction, and landscaping. 7. GetLinks Limited GetLinks offers a recruitment platform, along with Employer of Record (EOR) and Human Resources-as-a-service. 8. Great Bay Bio Limited Backed by self-developed AI algorithms, large data sets and strong computing power, Great Bay Bio provides an intelligent biotechnology platform for bioprocessing and innovative molecular design. 9. HRWork Limited HRWork focuses on EOR, HR-as-a-Service, and Enterprise Resources Planning (ERP) solutions, supporting the overseas expansion of mainland Chinese enterprises. 10. IKAS Industries HK Pte. Ltd. IKAS provides smart manufacturing tools for semi-conductor manufacturing management knowhow, digital representation, and AI-driven prediction / recommendation. 11. Immuno Cure Holding (HK) Limited Immuno Cure provides immunotherapies for cancers, inflammatory and infectious diseases using its patented PD-1-enhanced DNA vaccine and Anti-Δ42PD1 Antibody Immune Blocking technology platforms. 12. Jumppoint Group Limited Jumppoint offers a digital logistic platform that specialises in last-mile delivery and cold chain management, including route optimisation, fleet management, and cold chain warehouse management. 13. KSHER (Hong Kong) CO., LIMITED Ksher enables SMEs in emerging markets to trade, compete and succeed globally. 14. Leapstack International Ltd Leapstack specialises in InsurTech solutions and product initiatives for insurers and reinsurers, leveraging its expertise in insurance operations, risk management, distribution, AI and big data. 15. PressLogic Limited PressLogic offers an Ad-Tech ecosystem combining data, MarTech and content solutions via its own media channel, AI analytic tools, and campaign projects. 16. Radica Systems Limited Radica provides digital marketing automation platforms across omni-channels. 17. RHT Industries Limited RHT provides air purifiers appliances for home use and construction projects.

Hashtag: #HKSTP

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.