Suntec City Pops into Christmas Joy with Singapore’s First POP BEAN Christmas Celebration

But that’s not all, Suntec City and POP MART will also unveil the exclusive to Singapore in Southeast Asia,, with a striking six-metre-tall inflatable installation on display, alongside a 13-metre Christmas tree and Festive Village at Suntec Plaza.

“We are excited to partner with POP MART to bring Singapore’s first-ever POP BEAN Christmas celebration to life. Visitors can look forward to a range of vibrant holiday festivities, exclusive merchandise and captivating installations that add a whimsical touch to the festive season. This collaboration aligns with Suntec City’s ongoing strive to provide an engaging and elevated experience for families and the young at heart for the year-end holidays,” said Ivan Koh, CEO, APM Property Management.

Jeremy Lee, Business Director, Southeast Asia, POP MART International, said that the POP BEAN Christmas offers pop toy fans more photo opportunities and exclusive experiences. “We have seen tremendous love for our original characters, and this festive celebration is a great way for audiences – both long-term collectors and new fans – to come together and interact with and experience our characters’ stories in a unique format. From inflatable installations to exclusive merchandise, we look forward to sharing the magic and joy of POP BEAN with shoppers during the festive season, made possible with this partnership with Suntec City,” he said.

UNLOCK EXCLUSIVE POP BEAN PREMIUMS AND GIFTS WITH PURCHASE

For those looking to spruce up their festive gifting lists, the charming POP BEAN-themed premiums offer a delightful surprise for both fans and anyone looking to grow their collection. Purchase these four exclusive items with a minimum spend of $70 in a single-day receipt:

Starting 20 November, shoppers can choose from a cute Foldable Umbrella ($9.90) or a handy Foldable Duffle Bag ($9.90), each featuring beloved POP BEAN characters – adding a fun yet stylish twist to everyday essentials.