Foundcoo Expands Digital Impact in Asia-Pacific, Supporting Industrial and Manufacturing Businesses with Specialized B2B Marketing Solutions

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 November 2024 –, a Hong Kong-based digital marketing agency, is strengthening its footprint across the Asia-Pacific region by providing innovative, data- driven digital marketing strategies tailored to meet the unique needs of industrial and manufacturing sectors. Specializing in B2B solutions, Foundcoo empowers companies to optimize their online presence and connect with high-quality leads through platforms like LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and more.

Addressing Digital Challenges in Industrial B2B Marketing



In the digital age, industrial and manufacturing companies often face unique marketing challenges due to extended sales cycles, technical product offerings, and niche audiences. Foundcoo understands these complexities and has developed strategies that leverage AI, SEO, and targeted lead generation to engage potential customers effectively. With a client base that spans Singapore, China, Indonesia, Thailand, and other Asia-Pacific markets, Foundcoo is well-positioned to help industrial businesses adapt to the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

“Our goal at Foundcoo is simple: to equip B2B companies with powerful, data-driven strategies that help them connect with the right customers and achieve measurable results,” said Mauro Berno, Founder and CEO of Foundcoo. “By focusing on data, AI, and customer insights, we help clients connect with their ideal audience and achieve sustainable growth.”

Core Services for Sustainable B2B Growth



Foundcoo offers a comprehensive range of digital marketing services, including lead generation, marketing automation, content creation, and social media strategy.

One of Foundcoo’s standout services is its SEO strategy, a unique approach that aims to position clients on the first page of Google search. This not only ensures they are easily found by potential customers but also sets them apart from competitors. Through comprehensive digital marketing audits, Foundcoo evaluates a client’s current digital presence, identifying opportunities to boost engagement and conversions. This service provides a clear roadmap for growth, ensuring that every effort aligns with business goals.

“Working with Foundcoo has been a game-changer for our business. As a manufacturing company, we always struggled to find the right digital marketing approach to reach our niche B2B audience. Foundcoo’s team not only understood our industry but crafted a strategy tailored specifically to our needs. Their lead generation efforts have consistently brought us high-quality prospects, and their SEO work has increased our online visibility dramatically. Thanks to Foundcoo, we’ve seen measurable growth in both our brand presence and sales pipeline. They’re not just a marketing agency; they’re a true partner in our growth.” – Richard Chen, CEO of IFBOT Technology