Military Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing in Khammouane

The emergency landing of a helicopter in a rice field in Khammouane Province has quickly become a trending topic on social media. As the helicopter was en route from Khammouane to Vientiane Capital, passersby captured photos and videos and shared them online, sparking numerous comments and reactions.

On 19 November, the Lao People’s Liberation Army Air Force spoke about the incident with Lao People’s Army Television Station (LATV).

Bounma Chanthavongsa, a representative from Lao People’s Liberation Army Air Force explained that on 14 November, the helicopter had been dispatched from Vientiane Capital to Khammouane Province for a ground landing mission. After successfully completing its assignment, the helicopter took off again, heading back to Vientiane.

However, approximately 12 kilometers from the landing site and at an altitude of 700 meters, the aircraft began to experience severe shaking. The pilot made the decision to perform an emergency landing, ensuring that all passengers remained unharmed.

The cause of the incident was traced to a crack in one of the helicopter’s three propellers, specifically in a thermal or anti-freeze plate, leading to an imbalance and the vibrations. An investigation is underway to determine how this damage occurred.

The incident has sparked curiosity and speculation among social media users, with discussions reflecting a mix of relief and intrigue.

In response to the event, the Lao Air Force emphasized adherence to standard aircraft maintenance procedures. The manufacturer has also committed to conducting a detailed analysis to identify the cause and implement measures to prevent future occurrences.