OH!SOME Wins the FMCG Asia Awards 2024 for Global Membership Service System

Committed to Building a New Retail Membership System for the Southeast Asian Market



JAKARTA, INDONESIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 November 2024 – The one-stop trendy retail brand OH!SOME has won the Customer Experience Initiative of the Year – Indonesia Category at the prestigious FMCG Asia Awards 2024 for its innovative membership service system. Organized by the renowned magazine Retail Asia, this award aims to recognize the most outstanding companies in Asia’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry, recognizing exceptional products, innovative innitiatives, and remarkable projects.

According to Retail Asia, OH!SOME’s award-winning membership service system draws on its highly interactive, experience-focused, and extensive store and service network, as well as robust operational capabilities, to establish a seamlessly integrated membership system that connects online and offline, spans channels, and crosses countries. By employing advanced technologies like artificial intelligence and big data, OH!SOME provides a convenient, stable, and secure digital experience, delivering a new shopping journey for consumers in Southeast Asia’s emerging markets.

Notably, beyond its the well-established membership points structure, OH!SOME has innovatively utilized points to develop tiered membership experiences. Each week, they host in-store events like family gatherings and fashion workshops, transforming their stores into community spaces where members can engage around and share interests. This unique approach enables OH!SOME to build a close, interactive relationship with its customers, fostering a collaborative ecosystem that both supports and enhances the consumer experience.

As a trendy retail brand offering a curated selection of global products, OH!SOME stands out with its diverse product categories, youthful and stylish designs, and engaging shopping experiences since entering the Indonesian market. The brand has since expanded into other Southeast Asian markets, including Malaysia, quickly winning consumer favor. So far, OH!SOME has established over 80 offline stores across Southeast Asia, operates its independent e-commerce platform OHSOME.COM, and has official stores on multiple platforms such as Shopee and TikTok Shop.

It is reported that the brand launched a store expansion plan this year, aiming to further extend its market reach across more countries and regions. Additionally, the brand will roll out regular membership events in all major stores, continually offering comprehensive, high-quality services to consumers and further strengthening its market influence in Southeast Asia.

OH!SOME is a one-stop trendy shopping brand originating from Singapore, with over 80 stores in regions such as Indonesia and Malaysia, along with an e-commerce platform. It offers a wide range of products, including beauty and skincare, trendy toys, snacks and beverages, daily essentials, and electronics from around the world. The brand aims to bring better products and shopping experiences to local consumers, helping to create a happier life.

