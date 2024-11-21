Gorilla Technology Establishes Seattle Office to Propel U.S. Expansion and Smart City Innovations

To meet with increasing client & partner demands

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – Newsfile Corp. – 21 November 2024 – Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) (“Gorilla” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the opening of its new office in Seattle, marking a significant milestone in the Company’s strategic expansion into the U.S. market. This move underscores Gorilla’s commitment to advancing smart city initiatives and enhancing its product portfolio to meet the growing demand for intelligent urban solutions.

Strategic Expansion into the U.S. Market

The Seattle office will serve as a central hub for Gorilla’s operations in the United States, facilitating closer collaboration with local partners and clients. This strategic location positions the Company to effectively address the increasing interest from U.S. agencies, Smart City Planning Departments and enterprises seeking to implement AI Technologies.

Strengthening Partnerships and Collaborations

In conjunction with the Seattle expansion, Gorilla is proud to extend its partnership with Intel® through the Intel Partner Alliance (IPA) program. This collaboration enables Gorilla to leverage Intel’s cutting-edge technologies and resources, accelerating the development and deployment of Gorilla’s innovative solutions tailored for the Global markets.

Dr. Rajesh Natarajan, Chief Technology Officer, said, “Our collaboration with Intel® enhances our ability to deliver scalable and efficient solutions. We are excited to bring our advanced AI technologies to the U.S., addressing the unique challenges and opportunities within the smart city landscape.”

“Establishing a presence in Seattle is a pivotal step in our U.S. expansion strategy,” said Jay Chandan, Chairman and CEO of Gorilla Technology. “This will allow us to meet the growing demand for our solutions and engage more closely with our clients and partners, driving the adoption of our smart city solutions across the nation.”

About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.

Headquartered in London U.K., Gorilla is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology. We provide a wide range of solutions, including Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT, across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education, by using AI and Deep Learning Technologies.

Our expertise lies in revolutionizing urban operations, bolstering security and enhancing resilience. We deliver pioneering products that harness the power of AI in intelligent video surveillance, facial recognition, license plate recognition, edge computing, post-event analytics and advanced cybersecurity technologies. By integrating these AI-driven technologies, we empower Smart Cities to enhance efficiency, safety and cybersecurity measures, ultimately improving the quality of life for residents.

For more information, please visit our website: Gorilla-Technology.com.

