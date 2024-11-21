Hong Kong’s premier ink art event UOB Art in Ink Festival returns this December, fostering art inclusivity

(From right) Ms Adaline Zheng, CEO, UOB Hong Kong, and Ms Marietta Li, Director, UOB Art Academy, unveil the return of the UOB Art in Ink Festival.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 21 November 2024 – UOB Art Academy and UOB Hong Kong are pleased to announce the return of the(Festival), Hong Kong’s premier ink art celebration, running from 13 to 29 December 2024 at the West Kowloon Cultural District (WestK). With UOB Hong Kong as the title sponsor and the UOB Art Academy as both organiser and curator, the Festival’s third edition promises an engaging lineup, including a curated art exhibition, hands-on workshops, an insightful panel discussion, and the anticipated debut of theFair. Spanning 17 days, the Festival will transform the Arts Pavilion and High Lawn in the Art Park at WestK into dynamic spaces for artistic exploration and cultural exchange.

This year’s UOB Art in Ink Festival seeks to showcase the transformative potential and versatility of ink art through innovative features like the InkFinity Fair, which fuses entertainment with education. Inclusivity is a key focus, with the introduction of braille and audio guides, ensuring that visitors of different abilities can fully experience the vibrancy and beauty of ink art while celebrating its capacity to inspire and enlighten. WestK is the supporting organisation of the Festival.

Ms Marietta Li, Director, UOB Art Academy, said, “The UOB Art in Ink Festival serves as a vibrant platform to celebrate and elevate ink art, embracing both its traditional roots and innovative future. We are excited for visitors to enjoy a unique ink art experience across the indoor and outdoor venues at WestK, a cultural landmark in Hong Kong. We look forward to welcoming art and culture enthusiasts from Hong Kong and beyond to this spectacular celebration.”

Ms Adaline Zheng, CEO, UOB Hong Kong, said, “UOB believes in the transformative power of art to foster social connections and enrich lives. We are delighted to host the UOB Art in Ink Festival at WestK, to showcase the lasting appeal of ink art to both local and international visitors. The Festival helps us uphold tradition while fostering creativity and supporting cultural connectivity and social sustainability. We invite everyone in Hong Kong to immerse themselves in ink art this December, promoting this remarkable Chinese culture and reinforcing Hong Kong’s status as an international art hub.”

Highlights of UOB Art in Ink Festival at Arts Pavilion

The activities listed below will be held at the Arts Pavilion at WestK. Admission is free. Pre-registration is required for entry to the Arts Pavilion: https://www.eventbrite.hk/e/2024-uob-art-in-ink-festival-2024-tickets-1054598324979?aff=oddtdtcreator.

Opening hours of Arts Pavilion*:

Dates Opening hours Last admission Regular Dates: 13 – 20 December 2024 23 December 2024 26 – 29 December 2024 11am – 9pm 8:30pm Special Occasions: 21 – 22 December 2024 24 – 25 December 2024 11am – 6pm 5:30pm

* Schedule may change per West Kowloon Cultural District guidelines.

2024 UOB Art in Ink Awards Winners’ Showcase – Since 2017, UOB Hong Kong has hosted the annual UOB Art in Ink Awards to uncover local artistic talent, promote innovation, and revitalise the time-honoured tradition of ink art. As part of the UOB Art Collection, the 2024 UOB Art in Ink Awards Winners’ Showcase will feature 19 winning artworks across abstract, landscape, and figurative genres. The full list of 2024 winners will be announced on 12 December 2024.

InkScribble Hub – Artists convey their emotions and create a variety of textures using different brushstrokes and techniques. At the InkScribble Hub, visitors can watch video demonstrations and try their hand at different techniques. The Hub showcases this distinctive medium, passed down through generations, offering visitors a fresh perspective on the exhibited artworks.

InkMagination Workshops – 13 renowned local ink artists, including Dr Chui Pui Chee, Rebecca Hon Ngan Ting, Dr Hung Keung, Christine Lee Chi Man, Rainbow Leung, Ling Pui Sze, Tony Ng Kwun Lun, Sim Shum Kwan Yi, Frank Tang Kai Yiu, Professor Tong Kam Tang, Yau Wing Fung, Stephanie Yeung Chung Nga and Simon Yung Chee Mun, will guide participants in exploring the potential of ink art. A total of 38 workshops are open for registration, including seven Winter Camp sessions designed for more in-depth engagement with various ink art techniques. These four-hour sessions will conclude with participants receiving a certificate upon completion.

The remaining 31 workshops consist of two-hour sessions covering both traditional and contemporary techniques, including fine brush (Gongbi), freehand (Xieyi), abstract, collage, and rubbings. Separate pre-registration is required for all workshops starting 22 November at the UOB Art in Ink Festival website: https://www.artininkfestival.com.hk.

Two-hour workshops are priced at HK$400, while the four-hour Winter Camp sessions are available for HK$800. Both options include an exclusive workshop led by a local ink artist, along with a set of postcards including a game stamp card worth HK$200, which provides access to 10 interactive games and a souvenir at the InkFinity Fair at the High Lawn. Participants aged 17 and below, as well as those aged 60 and above, can enjoy a 50% discount.

All proceeds will be donated to the UOB Art Academy, supporting art education for less privileged communities in Hong Kong.

Highlights of UOB Art in Ink Festival at High Lawn, Art Park

The following activities will take place at the High Lawn, next to the Arts Pavilion. Daily opening hours are from 11 am to 9 pm. Pre-registration is required for entry to the High Lawn: https://www.eventbrite.hk/e/2024-uob-art-in-ink-festival-2024-tickets-1054598324979?aff=oddtdtcreator.

InkFinity Fair – Open to participants of all ages, the inaugural InkFinity Fair aims to inspire and educate while fostering a deeper connection to the diverse forms of ink art in an engaging community setting. For a contribution of HK$200, visitors can enjoy all the games and receive an exclusive set of postcards, along with a game stamp card, illustrated by Hong Kong ink artist Yau Wing Fung. The game stamp card provides access to 10 fun and interactive game booths. The game stamp cards are available for purchase at the Arts Pavilion and the UOB Art Academy booth on the fairgrounds. All proceeds will be donated to the UOB Art Academy, supporting art education for less privileged communities in Hong Kong.

Interactive Installation: 60 Hopes Forward – In the lead-up to UOB Hong Kong’s 60th anniversary, the title sponsor of the UOB Art in Ink Festival, Hong Kong artist Dr Alex King has created an interactive installation titled 60 Hopes Forward. The installation consists of 60 colourful panels, each representing a forward-looking wish shared by individuals born between 1965 and 2025. Visitors are invited to explore these stories and contribute their own hopes, which may be featured in an ink artwork to be unveiled in 2025.

By merging art with technology, 60 Hopes Forward not only celebrates past achievements but also inspires a collective vision for the future through the universal language of art. The black panels feature braille patterns spelling out “Art in Ink Festival” in Chinese, emphasising the importance of inclusivity. Additionally, the panels are linked to an augmented reality (AR) rendering of the title’s calligraphy, accessible via mobile devices. The installation encourages visitors to engage with it in their own way, highlighting UOB’s commitment to fostering a sustainable and inclusive society.

InkSpectacle Improvised Performance – InkSpectacle captivates audiences with music inspired by the winning artworks of the 2024 UOB Art in Ink Awards. From 21 to 28 December 2024, performers from diverse backgrounds and abilities—including children, university students, artists with disability and the elderly—will improvise at the High Lawn, offering audiences the chance to experience the beauty of ink art through this unique audiovisual performance.

For more details, please visit https://www.artininkfestival.com.hk.

About UOB Art Academy

Established in 2015 in Hong Kong and accorded as a registered charity in 2023, UOB Art Academy serves as a creative hub that connects communities and inspires through art. Living by its motto ‘Art to Heart; Ink for All’, the Academy is dedicated to making art more accessible, nurturing local artistic talents, revitalising cultural heritage and encouraging cross-cultural exchanges. The Academy achieves its objectives through initiatives like the UOB Art in Ink Awards, art outreach programmes and various collaborations in Hong Kong and beyond.

Since its launch in 2017, the UOB Art in Ink Awards has been dedicated to promoting and supporting Chinese ink art as a distinct art form and representation of Chinese culture. Supported by the UOB Art Academy as Art Partner, the Awards not only encourages innovation within the medium but also celebrates the outstanding achievements of local artistic talents. In 2023, the Awards was extended to Mainland China as a campus edition and is further broadened in 2024 to include the emerging artist category.

For details, please visit www.UOBArtAcademy.com.hk.

About UOB

UOB is a leading bank in Asia. Operating through its head office in Singapore and banking subsidiaries in China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, UOB has a global network of around 500 offices in 19 countries and territories in Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Since its incorporation in 1935, UOB has grown organically and through a series of strategic acquisitions. Today, UOB is rated among the world’s top banks: Aa1 by Moody’s Investors Service and AA- by both S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings.

For nearly nine decades, UOB has adopted a customer-centric approach to create long-term value by staying relevant through its enterprising spirit and doing right by its customers. UOB is focused on building the future of ASEAN – for the people and businesses within, and connecting with, ASEAN.

The Bank connects businesses to opportunities in the region with its unparalleled regional footprint and leverages data and insights to innovate and create personalised banking experiences and solutions catering to each customer’s unique needs and evolving preferences. UOB is also committed to helping businesses forge a sustainable future, by fostering social inclusiveness, creating positive environmental impact and pursuing economic progress. UOB believes in being a responsible financial services provider and is steadfast in its support of art, social development of children and education, doing right by its communities and stakeholders.