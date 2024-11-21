Japan, UNDP Partner to Support Evacuation Centers in Laos

Laos is set to strengthen disaster resilience through a new partnership with the Government of Japan and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

On 19 November, Japan and UNDP announced a joint funding initiative valued at USD 3.8 million to construct 12 evacuation centers in disaster-prone regions in Laos, including Khammouane, Salavan, and Champasack provinces. Over the next three years, these centers will provide immediate safety and essential facilities for more than one million people in areas vulnerable to extreme weather events.

In addition to constructing evacuation sites, the initiative will revise national guidelines for selecting and assessing evacuation sites, ensuring inclusive and robust designs. Best practices from the project will be shared to enhance long-term disaster preparedness across the country.

Koizumi Tsutomu, Ambassador of Japan to Laos, emphasized Japan’s commitment: “Through this project, we aim to enhance disaster resilience, not only by ensuring the safety of people during emergencies but also by fostering a culture of disaster awareness and preparedness. Japan will continue to contribute to strengthening Laos’ resilience as a strategic partner.”

Meanwhile, UNDP Resident Representative Martine Thérer highlighted the broader impact: “This project aims to establish resilient infrastructure, enhance national policies, and strengthen capacity at both community and national levels. By doing so, we aim to reduce socioeconomic inequalities and improve livelihoods in disaster-prone areas.”

Laos is particularly vulnerable to natural disasters, with risks exacerbated by climate change and deforestation. As of recent tropical storms, including Prapiroon, Yagi, and Soulik, resulted in 12 fatalities, 32 injuries, and affected over 370,000 people across 16 provinces, causing damages estimated at LAK 6,000 billion (approximately USD 300 million).

With the collaboration between Japan, UNDP, and Laos’ Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare, the project reflects a shared commitment to building safer, more resilient communities. As part of this effort, lessons learned from the initiative will inform future strategies, ensuring Laos is better equipped to respond to natural disasters.