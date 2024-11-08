Natural Disasters Claim 12 Lives in Laos, Cause USD 300 Million in Damages

Laos has suffered extensive damage and loss from tropical storms Prapiroon, Yagi, and Soulik, which resulted in 12 deaths, 32 injuries, and affected 16 provinces, impacting the lives and livelihoods of over 370,000 people.

Minister of Labour and Social Welfare, Baikham Khatthiya, shared this information on 7 November, noting that the storms also left one person missing, with total damages estimated at LAK 6,000 billion (approximately USD 300 million).

According to the official, the floods disrupted daily life and agriculture in 133 districts and 1,462 villages, affecting 54,108 families.

Typhoon Yagi, in particular, was severe, striking Laos in September and causing widespread flooding, with Luang Namtha, Houaphanh, Vientiane Capital, and Bokeo provinces among the hardest hit.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Agriculture reported extensive damage to the nation’s irrigation systems, affecting 300 projects across 12 provinces and nearly 15,000 hectares of farmland. This damage has raised concerns about food production, as Laos enters the dry season, running from November to April, prompting an urgent call for repairs to irrigation systems to enable timely planting.

These recent storms highlight the ongoing need for strengthened disaster preparedness and recovery efforts in Laos as the country faces increasingly severe weather events.