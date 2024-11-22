ASEAN Youth Organization Successfully Opened the ASEAN Youth Conference 2024

The ASEAN Youth Organization (AYO) proudly hosted the Opening Ceremony of the 7th ASEAN Youth Conference 2024 on 20th November 2024, the 3 days long affair will be held from November 20–23 in Jakarta, Indonesia. This highly anticipated event gathered 80 youth leaders and changemakers from 14 countries including non-ASEAN countries, reinforcing the critical role of young people in shaping the region’s future. Organized in partnership with the ASEAN Secretariat and AYO Kreasi Internasional, the conference was a resounding success, setting a new benchmark for youth engagement in regional development.

Under the theme, “Investing in YOUth: Enhancing Connectivity and Resilience for Our Shared Culture,” the conference spotlighted youth as key contributors to the ASEAN Vision 2045, the region’s roadmap for progress beyond 2025.

The event underscored the importance of sustainable, inclusive, and resilient growth across ASEAN by providing a platform for youth-driven ideas and collaborative solutions. The Project Directors opened the Opening Ceremony for AYC 2024 – Panda Oundouengphachane and Abhishek Vats, who highlighted the importance of volunteer work and the need for compassion and collaboration to ensure that young people exercise every opportunity to reach out and support their local communities.

Distinguished speakers enriched the discussions, including Bovonethat Douangchak, Permanent Representative of Laos to ASEAN, emphasized youth leadership and regional unity in building resilience.

Moreover, Nur Diyana Badarudin, Counsellor at the Permanent Mission of Malaysia to ASEAN, shared Malaysia’s vision for its ASEAN Chairmanship in 2025, focusing on inclusivity and environmental sustainability while urging youth participation in implementing the ASEAN Youth Work Plan 2021–2025.

The conference will feature panel discussions, interactive workshops, and networking sessions, encouraging vibrant exchanges among delegates. Ensuring the conference generates meaningful outcomes. The program will also involve a site visit to the ASEAN Secretariat where the delegates will present their recommendations.

AYO Chairperson, Sarah Rauzana highlighted the significance of this year’s achievements, including winning the ASEAN Prize and recognition in the Enabler Category by the Arab World Youth Council.

“This milestone year for AYO underscores the power of youth as catalysts for change. Youth-driven policies and initiatives are essential for ASEAN’s long-term success, and AYO remains committed to nurturing the next generation of regional leaders,” she said.

The ASEAN Youth Conference 2024 further cements AYO’s role as a bridge between young changemakers and regional policy-makers. It facilitates capacity building for the young leaders to develop confidence in themselves and tomorrow.