PT. Eka Mas Republik (MyRepublic) Celebrates Double Recognition at ACES Awards

PT. Eka Mas Republik celebrates a double victory at the ACES Awards 2024, honoured as Asia’s Best Performing Companies, with CEO Timotius Max Sulaiman named Asia’s Most Inspiring Executives. Representing the company on stage to receive the awards are Yopie Widjaja (Chief Finance Officer), Melanie Dwita Maharani (Chief Procurement & Human Capital Officer), and Iman Syahrizal (Chief Sales & Marketing Officer). The awards were presented by Dr. Shanggari Balakrishnan, President of the ACES Awards (left), and Mr. Luis Bueno Nieto, Advisor to the ACES Council (right).

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 November 2024 – PT. Eka Mas Republik, operating as MyRepublic, has received two prestigious honours at the 2024 Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability (ACES) Awards: Asia’s Best Performing Companies and Asia’s Most Inspiring Executives. These accolades recognise MyRepublic’s leadership in Indonesia’s digital landscape and the exceptional vision of CEO Timotius Max Sulaiman.

Since its founding in 2015, MyRepublic has rapidly established itself as a leading Internet service provider in Indonesia, delivering high-speed fibre internet and pay TV services. Known for offering internet plans without Fair Usage Policy (FUP) restrictions, MyRepublic’s customer-first approach has allowed it to provide reliable and high-quality services to both residential customers and small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Under the leadership of CEO Timotius Max Sulaiman, MyRepublic has expanded its reach from Jakarta to 57 cities across Indonesia, with a subscriber base growing by over 100% since 2022. By 2024, the company serves more than 3 million homes, positioning it as a prominent player in Indonesia’s competitive broadband market. This success can be attributed to MyRepublic’s commitment to exceptional customer service, continuous network development, and innovative solutions tailored to local needs.

Sulaiman was honoured with the Asia’s Most Inspiring Executives award for his forward-thinking leadership and strategic direction. His expertise in finance and operations has played a key role in guiding MyRepublic through rapid expansion while ensuring service excellence. Under his leadership, the company has embraced cutting-edge technologies such as Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) and Geographic Information Systems (GIS), optimising network efficiency and enabling high-speed connectivity even in challenging environments.

Beyond its impressive business achievements, MyRepublic has made significant strides in community engagement. The company has invested in a range of social initiatives, including programs designed to enhance digital literacy and bridge the digital divide. MyRepublic has been a catalyst in promoting accessibility to the internet for underserved communities, ensuring that even the most remote areas can benefit from modern, high-speed connectivity.

Sulaiman’s leadership has also fostered a strong corporate culture based on the company’s PRIDE values: Positive Attitude, Reliability, Integrity, Determination, and Excellence. This focus on values has led to a motivated workforce that is committed to delivering innovative solutions and superior service to MyRepublic’s customers.

Looking ahead, MyRepublic plans to expand its footprint further and explore new technologies. With a firm commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, MyRepublic is poised to continue shaping Indonesia’s digital future. These dual recognitions at the ACES Awards highlight MyRepublic’s role as a leader in Indonesia’s digital sector, reflecting its dedication to growth, innovation, and community impact.

https://www.myrepublic.co.id/

