Saudia Receives ‘Best Airline Cabin Crew’ at Business Traveler U.S. Awards 2024

Highlighting its Commitment to Exceptional Service and Saudi Hospitality

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – Newsfile Corp. – November 25, 2024 – Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has announced that it has been awarded the prestigious Editorial Award for ‘Best Airline Cabin Crew’ at the Business Traveler U.S. Awards 2024, held in Miami, USA. This is the first time this award is being given, making the recognition even more significant. It highlights the exceptional hospitality and service delivered by our dedicated cabin crew, placing Saudia ahead of the industry in terms of cabin service excellence.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9108/231258_saudia_at_business_traveler_u_s_awards_2024.jpg

Mr. Rossen Dimitrov, Chief Guest Experience Officer at Saudia, said: “This award is a testament to the hard work and professionalism of our cabin crew in delivering world-class service. Saudia’s cabin crew exemplify the essence of Saudi hospitality and culture, embodying the warmth, generosity, and respect that are ingrained to the Kingdom. And this award does not only highlight our commitment to excellence but also aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, as we continue to bring the world to the Kingdom.”

The Business Traveler U.S. Awards recognize industry excellence, determined by a combination of editorial insights, industry benchmarks, and reader input. It is widely regarded as a benchmark for excellence in airlines, hotels, travel destinations, and related innovations.

Saudia is dedicated to continuous innovation and service enhancement, aiming to double its fleet of 144 aircraft to connect the Kingdom with over 100 global destinations. The national flag carrier offers exceptional air services, blending warm Saudi hospitality with diverse, multilingual in-flight entertainment to suit all guest preferences.

About Saudia:

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleet, with 144 aircraft. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 28 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently awarded the “World Class Airline 2025” for the fourth consecutive year at The APEX Official Airline Ratings™ awards. Saudia has also advanced 11 places in the Skytrax airlines ranking of the World Best Airlines 2023. The Airline also ranked top among global airlines for best on-time performance (OTP) according to a report by Cirium.

For more information on Saudia, please visit www.saudia.com.

Media Center

Saudi Arabian Airlines Headquarters

Jeddah 21231, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Email: mediacenter@saudia.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.