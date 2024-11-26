UFC® FIGHT NIGHT MACAU hosted by Galaxy Macau Heated Up the Galaxy Arena

A 360° Experience and A Night of Thrilling Action for UFC Fans



MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 November 2024 – Galaxy Macau™ was proud to host the return of UFC®, the world’s premier Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) organization, to Macau. UFC® FIGHT NIGHT MACAU: YAN vs. FIGUEIREDO was held at Macau’s largest indoor arena, Galaxy Arena, in front of more than 12,000 fans, including renowned Hong Kong, China producer, director and actor Donnie Yen.

UFC Fight Night Macau hosted by Galaxy Macau took place at Galaxy Arena. It drew over 12,000 spectators, filling the entire venue to capacity.

UFC® FIGHT NIGHT MACAU: YAN vs. FIGUEIREDO took place on November 23 concluding a week of exciting events. The highly anticipated co-main event between former UFC women’s strawweight title challenger Yan Xiaonan and Tabatha Ricci were fireworks, but Yan showcased her superior skills and the win brings her one step closer to another title challenge.

In main event, UFC No. 3 ranked bantamweight Petr Yan, former UFC bantamweight champion, and and No. 5 ranked Deiveson Figueiredo, former flyweight champion, gave the audience five rounds of thrilling, high level action. Yan emerged victorious by unanimous decision, further solidifying his position in the bantamweight division and paving his way back to the belt.

In the co-main event, former UFC women’s strawweight title challenger and No.2 ranked Yan Xiaonan reignited her championship quest by defeating surging phenom and No.9 ranked Tabatha Ricci.

The main card was an emotional roller coaster, as Zhang Mingyang, knocked out Ozzy Diaz; Carlos Ulberg outworked Volkan Oezdemir; “King of Kung Fu” Muslim Salikhov landed a spinning bak kick to finish Chinese fan-favorite Song Kenan; and, underdog Gabriella Fernandes submitted the highly-touted prospect Wang Cong.

Special events created a 360-degree immersive experience for fans

UFC returned to Macau after a ten-year hiatus and marked its comeback to the Greater China for the first time in four years. To further boost the atmosphere, Galaxy Macau collaborated with UFC for series of special events tailored specifically for the fans. These activities were designed to create a 360-degree immersive experience to fulfill their long-awaited anticipation.

Martial artist and action director Donnie Yen and Mrs. Yen was also one of the live audiences of the UFC® FIGHT NIGHT MACAU: YAN vs. FIGUEIREDO.

Fight week kicked-off with the “UFC FAN EXPERIENCE” located in the Galaxy Promenade Pearl Lobby. Fans had the opportunity to delve into the developmental history of the UFC and participate in a fun UFC Striking Challenge for a chance to win mementos. The venue also featured multiple photo ops, including the famous UFC letters, UFC Moment, and a 360-degree UFC Crowd Shot. A highlight that truly captivated UFC enthusiasts was the “UFC IN THE COMMUNITY – MMA Fitness Experience Day” held on November 22 at Galaxy Promenade East Square, where the UFC Performance Institute designed fitness tests specifically for the public. During the event, UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili and UFC legend Li Jingliang made appearances amidst enthusiastic cheers from fight fans. They shared their experiences in elite combat sports and demonstrated mixed martial arts techniques firsthand.

Galaxy Macau also invited four elite athletes from Macau to attend the event and share their training experiences with UFC stars: Huang Junhua, 2023 Asia Games bronze medalist; Lam Teng Long, Macau 3×3 basketball team representative, the 14th National Games of China Sportsmanship Award; Lai Ka Tong, Macau 3×3 basketball team representative, Outstanding Athletes Election for Year 2017; and, Leong Cheng Hou, Macau Volleyball team captain.

Renowned UFC fighters Justin Gaethje and Diego Lopes made a special appearance, along with UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili and Li Jingliang for a meet-and-greet and autograph session for the UFC fans at “UFC IN THE COMMUNITY – MMA Fitness Experience Day”.

The event was later opened up for fight fans to participate, allowing them to experience and challenge the training methods of fighters. To top it off, renowned UFC fighters Justin Gaethje and Diego Lopes made a special appearance, joining Zhang Weili and Li Jingliang for a meet-and-greet and autograph session, successfully enveloping Galaxy Macau and the whole of Macau in the lively atmosphere of UFC fight week.

For more information, please follow the Galaxy Macau WeChat Official Account and visit www.galaxymacau.com, ufc.com/macau .

ABOUT GALAXY MACAU INTEGRATED RESORT

Galaxy Macau™, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the “Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World”. Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Eight award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, Andaz Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world’s longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575-meters, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-meters high and 150-meters pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz- Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.

As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies.

Embark on a delightful and rewarding journey at Galaxy Promenade, the one-stop shopping destination boasting some of the world’s most iconic luxury brands. Be the first to get the latest limited-edition items; explore fascinating pop-ups by coveted labels and revel in fabulous shopping rewards and privileges. Our VIPs are entitled to a highly-curated experience with dedicated personal shoppers at guests’ service, and be invited to exclusive luxury brand events. A different caliber of privileges and rewards also await. Discover the joys of fashion and stand at the forefront of style and sophistication—Galaxy Promenade has everything guests need to stay ahead of the style game.

Galaxy Cinemas, immersive thrills and luxurious comfort go hand in hand at Galaxy Cinemas. All 10 theaters are equipped with the latest audio-visual technology; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind deluxe lounge that evokes the glitz and glamor of Shanghai’s golden era with entertainment in luxury and style; and Foot Hub presents the traditional art of reflexology to make you feel more relaxed and revitalized. For Authentic Macau Flavours & Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavours at its Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events.

Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also well looked after with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and a professional service staff. Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group’s ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world- class event venue featuring 40,000-square-meter of total flexible MICE, and a 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.

For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com, www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com.

About UFC®

UFC® is the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 700 million fans and 283 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world while broadcasting to over 975 million households across more than 170 countries. UFC’s athlete roster features the world’s best MMA athletes representing more than 75 countries. The organization’s digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world’s leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC and @UFC on X, Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok: @UFC.