Thai Authorities Discover 85 Bodies Allegedly Linked to Controversial Monk-Led Cult

Thai authorities have uncovered 85 human bodies at three locations in Thailand’s Phichit and Kamphaeng Phet provinces.

The bodies are allegedly linked to a monk-led cult accused of improperly handling donated cadavers.

The most recent discovery occurred on 26 November, when 32 bodies were found at Wat Pa Sriwilai in Phichit’s Bang Mun Nak district. Earlier investigations revealed 41 bodies at Nakorn Chai Boworn Forest Monastery Centre in Pho Thale district and 12 bodies at a monastic center in Kamphaeng Phet’s Khanu Woralaksaburi district on 20 November.

Authorities initiated inspections following a 17 November social media post alleging that cadavers were being used at one monastic center to train disciples in meditation and psychic development by “scanning” the bodies.

All mentioned sites are linked to monk Phra Acharn Fon, who claimed the bodies were donated by disciples, their relatives, or parents, and presented death certificates and donation documents to support his claim. He said the cadavers were used to teach meditation and mindfulness practices.

The temple now faces charges under the Graveyard and Crematorium Act for improper handling and storage of bodies. DNA testing is underway to identify the deceased, with plans to notify relatives for proper burial or cremation.

The revelations have sparked public concern over cult-like practices in some Buddhist temples, leading Thailand’s Buddhism Office to launch further investigations. The case raises broader questions about the regulation of monastic centers and the ethical handling of donated cadavers.