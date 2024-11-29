Government to Raise Minimum Salary for Civil Servants to LAK 2.2 Million in 2025

Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone announced on 26 November that the minimum salary for civil servants will rise to LAK 2.2 million (approximately USD 100.26) per month starting in 2025.

The announcement was made during the 8th Ordinary Session of the National Assembly, Series IX, as part of the government’s ongoing efforts to improve the standard of living for government employees.

“For 2025, we are implementing several key changes to the subsidy system, including a significant increase in the cost of living allowance. We are also merging the subsidy for administrative positions with the individual fuel policy, and enhancing the age and family subsidies,” said Prime Minister Sonexay.

In recent years, the government has steadily raised allowances, including a LAK 150,000 (USD 6.84) increase in both 2023 and 2024, bringing the minimum salary for civil servants to LAK 1.85 million (USD 84.31). With the new raise, civil servants will see their base salary increase by over 18 percent in 2025.

The new policy will also benefit the families of civil servants, as it includes enhanced subsidies for children and spouses.