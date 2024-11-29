Laos Earns Over 200 ASEAN Tourism Awards, Global Acclaim

Laos continues to shine on the global tourism stage, earning 219 ASEAN Tourism Standards Awards for its dedication to sustainability and exceptional travel experiences.

On 26 November, Minister of Information, Culture, and Tourism Suansavanh Viyaket announced these achievements, highlighting areas such as green hotels, clean tourism cities, and community-driven tourism.

The prizes include 113 ASEAN Green Hotel Awards, 12 People’s Homestay Awards, 10 Communities’ Participatory Tourism Awards, Seven Clean Tourism City Awards, 34 Event Venue Awards, 12 Spa Awards, 22 Public Toilet Awards, and six Sustainable Tourism Awards.

In addition, The country has graded 151 accommodation facilities, including five-star hotels and local guesthouses, while over 1,300 businesses have been certified under the LaoSafe hygiene and safety program.

Adding to its accolades, Lonely Planet recently ranked Laos 4th among its Top 30 Places to Visit, spotlighting its natural beauty, rich culture, and eco-friendly tourism efforts.