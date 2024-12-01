Discover Global Bestsellers at OH!SOME New Store in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 1 December 2024 – On December 1, the one-stop trendy retail brand OH!SOME opened its new store in Malaysia at Berjaya Times Square, Kuala Lumpur. During the grand opening event from December 1 to 8, new customers have the chance to win exclusive gifts such as Disney keychains, sleep masks, eye masks, and more.

As a “Global Purchase” retail brand, OH!SOME offers over 10,000 selected products from around the world, including beauty and skincare products from China, Japan, and Korea, a wide range of global snacks and beverages, Japanese stationery, and popular Southeast Asian brands. OH!SOME has also established a long-term partnership with Disney, providing customers with a variety of merchandise featuring beloved Disney characters like Stitch, Donald Duck, and collections from Pixar. Notably, OH!SOME offers open-shelf trials for skincare and beauty products, allowing customers to try before they buy and eliminating the uncertainty of making blind purchases.

Following its openings in Johor Bahru and Taiping, this will be OH!SOME’s third store in Malaysia. So far, OH!SOME has already established nearly 80 stores in Indonesia. Moving forward, OH!SOME plans to open more stores in Malaysia and Singapore.

Hashtag: #OH!SOME

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.