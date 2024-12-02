A Legacy Across Lingnan: Jao Tsung-I in the Greater Bay Area Student Competition Award Ceremony

A Vibrant Showcase of Traditional Culture and Creative Brilliance



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 December 2024 – Co-organised by the Jao Tsung-I Petite Ecole at The University of Hong Kong (HKU), the Jao Tsung-I Academy of Sinology at the Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU), and the University of Macau, A Legacy Across Lingnan: Jao Tsung-I in the Greater Bay Area Student Competition invites full-time secondary and tertiary students from Hong Kong and Macau to participate. Through this competition, students gain insight into the life of Jao Tsung-I, a preeminent scholar in Chinese studies, and are inspired to explore traditional Chinese culture, fostering greater cultural awareness and a deeper appreciation of the Lingnan region. The competition features two categories: Article / Dissertation Submissions and Creative Artistic Works. The Award Ceremony is being held on Saturday (30 November) at the Dr Hari Harilela Lecture Theatre, Shaw Campus, Hong Kong Baptist University, to honour teachers and students, present prizes, and celebrate their remarkable achievements.

The competition commenced in March, and to complement the event, the Jao Tsung-I Petite Ecole (HKU) opened its doors to the public for the first time. Visitors had the opportunity to admire Professor Jao Tsung-I’s donated paintings, calligraphy, and other artefacts related to him, as well as to view rare treasures from his personal collection that had never been publicly displayed before. Additionally, in May, the competition organised an exchange and field trip for Hong Kong students to the University of Macau and the Jao Tsung-I Academy (Macau), helping them prepare for The Story of Jao Tsung-I Student competition.

The competition attracted around 70 entries from Hong Kong and Macau, involving a total of 130 teachers and students. The submissions showcased a wide range of formats, including essays, music videos, calligraphy, paintings, digital illustrations, historical scripts, novels, and handicrafts. Participants came from nine secondary schools and five universities, comprising local schools, international schools, and special education schools. Notably, entries from special education schools excelled in the Creative Artistic Works category, achieving exceptional results.

The total value of scholarships awarded in the competition surpassed HK$250,000, generously sponsored by the Jao Studies Foundation and Mr Alberto Lei. To further encourage participation, certificates of commendation were presented to the teachers and schools of the winning students. Experts in Jao Studies from Hong Kong and Macau served as judges for the competition, and their comments on the winning entries in each category are available in the appendix: A Legacy Across Lingnan: Jao Tsung-I in the Greater Bay Area Student Competition Awards Ceremony Judges’ Comments.

Professor Lee Chack Fan, Director of the Jao Tsung-I Petite Ecole said: “I am truly pleased to see that more than ten schools from Hong Kong and Macau, involving over 130 teachers and students, took part in this competition. The entries, which included novels, plays, traditional calligraphy and paintings, digital illustrations, documentaries, clay sculptures, handicrafts, and audio-visual works, were impressively diverse and distinctive. They explored Professor Jao’s remarkable contributions across various regions of the Greater Bay Area from multiple perspectives, while also showcasing the boundless creativity and imagination of young students—a brilliant demonstration of the seamless integration of traditional culture and innovation.”

“Of particular note is the champion entry in the dissertation category, which focused on Professor Jao’s poetry collection Changzhou Ji. The choice of topic was thoughtful and demonstrated keen insight, successfully identifying key features of Professor Jao’s poetics—a truly commendable achievement. Once again, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the award-winning students and encourage them to continue striving for excellence, reaching new heights, and achieving exceptional success in the future.”

Professor Chen Zhi, Director, the Jao Tsung-I Academy of Sinology of Hong Kong Baptist University stated: “Professor Jao Tsung-I’s academic legacy in the Greater Bay Area not only preserves profound cultural memories but also fosters a vibrant cultural spirit rooted in continuous growth and bold innovation. This competition has clearly showcased the younger generation’s deep cultural awareness of Chinese traditional civilisation, as they have successfully transformed these invaluable cultural resources into creative expressions that resonate within a contemporary context.”

Mr Alberto Lei, Chief Benefactor and Director of Friends of Jao Tsung-i Petite Ecole praised the participants: “”A Legacy Across Lingnan: Jao Tsung-I in the Greater Bay Area”, jointly organised by three universities in Hong Kong and Macau, brought together over 100 teachers and students from the two regions. This meaningful initiative not only offered young students valuable opportunities to deepen their understanding of traditional Chinese culture but also strengthened educational and cultural exchange within the Greater Bay Area.”

“It is highly commendable that the participating students delved into and appreciated Professor Jao Tsung-I’s academic and artistic legacy, while harnessing their creativity and imagination to showcase the unique characteristics and cultural richness of the region. I sincerely hope these students will continue to engage with and preserve traditional culture in the years to come, achieving even greater accomplishments.”

Mr Paul Pang, Dean of Students, University of Macau said: “University of Macau, in collaboration with two universities in Hong Kong, co-organised this student competition to meet the educational need of nurturing young students’ understanding of traditional Chinese culture, while also providing a valuable platform to strengthen educational, cultural, and artistic exchanges within the Greater Bay Area.”

“The enthusiastic participation of students from Macau is particularly praiseworthy, as they demonstrated a proactive attitude in exploring and appreciating Professor Jao’s academic and artistic legacy in the region. Their submission of a wide range of essays and creative artistic works thoroughly impressed and delighted the judging panel. I encourage these students to continue preserving and promoting traditional culture, and I look forward to seeing them achieve even greater successes in the future.”

Dr Lesley Lau, Director of Sun Museum and Judge of Creative Artistic Works category said: “I am truly pleased to see the impressive diversity in the entries submitted for the Creative Arts category. By exploring Professor Jao’s footprints in the Greater Bay Area, students have creatively used the language of art to express their own interpretations of Professor Jao, while also highlighting the unique characteristics and rich cultural essence of the region.”

“To the award winners, I would like to share Professor Jao’s principles for life, ‘Retaining a persistent will uneroded by aeons; maintaining a placid mind even in the midst of a stream’. I encourage them to maintain a positive attitude toward life and to continue embracing diverse paths of development in the future.”

The list of award-winning entries can be found in the appendix, and a showcase of the works is available in the video: https://bit.ly/3Vbysdm

Appendix: Biography of Professor Jao Tsung-i



Professor Jao Tsung-i (1917 – 2018), courtesy name Bolian or Xuantang and secondary personal name Gu’an, was born in Chaozhou, Guangdong, while his ancestors originated from Meixian, Guangdong. Professor Jao devoted himself to academic research on traditional Chinese culture with more than 80 books and over 1,000 theses and other articles published over the years. His tremendous achievements and outstanding contributions particularly in the research of history, literature, language, religion, philosophy, arts and Sino-foreign cultural relations were highly acclaimed by the international Sinological community, earning him the title ‘Master of Chinese Studies.

Professor Jao had taught and conducted researches at a good few tertiary institutions, among which are the Centre of Local History of Guangdong Province of Zhongshan University, Wuxi Institute of National Studies in Guangxi, New Asia College in Hong Kong, The University of Hong Kong, Kyoto University in Japan, Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute in India, National University of Singapore, Yale University, Academia Sinica in Taiwan, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Ecole Pratique des Hautes Etudes in France and University of East Asia in Macao. In recognition of his accomplishments, Professor Jao was bestowed with dozens of prestigious academic awards and honours at home and abroad, such as the Prix Stanislas Julien awarded by Institut de France, Academician of Ecole francaise d’Extreme Orient in France, Honorary Member of Societe Asiatique in Paris, Advisor of the National Planning and Steering Office for the Collation and Publication of Ancient Books in China, the Grand Bauhinia Medal presented by the Hong Kong Government, Academician of International Eurasian Academy of Sciences in Russia, Fellow of China Central Research Institute of Culture and History, Associate Foreign Member of Academie des Inscriptions et Belles-Lettres of Institut de France, President of Xiling Seal Art Society and Inaugural University Laureate of The University of Hong Kong, to name but a few. And what is more, he was awarded honorary doctorate degrees from 11 tertiary institutions, including Ecole Pratique des Hautes Etudes in France, The University of Hong Kong, The Chinese University of Hong Kong and Shandong University.

An internationally renowned master in traditional Chinese literature, Professor Jao excelled in classical Chinese and every type of poetic writing and showcased unique and unparalleled achievements in the contemporary Chinese literary world. In addition to his academic pursuits, Professor Jao was also a remarkable artist. He was noted for his distinctive calligraphy and painting style as well as his contribution in pioneering the Northwestern School of landscape painting in his later years. Professor Jao also dabbled in music and was a master performer of the Guqin, an ancient Chinese zither. Professor Jao was well-recognised for his great accomplishments in the literary, artistic and academic arenas, and was remembered as a great intellectual of all time.

Appendix: Officiating Guests of A Legacy Across Lingnan: Jao Tsung-I in the Greater Bay Area Student Competition Award Ceremony



Prof. Lee Chack Fan GBM, Director of the Jao Tsung-i Petite École, The University of Hong Kong

Mr Paul Pang, Dean of Students, University of Macau

Professor Martin Wong, Provost, Hong Kong Baptist University

Dr Albert Chau, Vice-President (Teaching and Learning), Hong Kong Baptist University

Ms Angeline Yiu, Permanent President, Jao Studies Foundation

Dr Simon Suen BBS JP, Founding President, Friends of Jao Tsung-i Petite Ecole

Mr Alberto Lei, President, Friends of Jao Tsung-i Petite Ecole Limited

Prof. Chen Zhi, Director of Hong Kong Baptist University Jao Tsung-I Academy of Sinology

Mrs Ip Yeung See-ming Christine, Chief Executive Officer Greater China, United Overseas Bank

Dr Chloe Suen, Chairman, Simon Suen Foundation

Dr Cai Jin, Chief Executive Officer, Sing Tao News Corporation

Mr Hui Sung Piu, Director, Friends of Jao Tsung-i Petite Ecole

Mr Jackson Tse Kam Pang, Director, Friends of Jao Tsung-i Petite Ecole

Dr Winnie Ko Pui-shuen BBS JP, Director, Friends of Jao Tsung-i Petite Ecole

Mr Tong Yue, Director, Friends of Jao Tsung-i Petite Ecole

Mrs. Mary Suen MH, Honorary Director, Mr Simon Suen and Mrs Mary Suen Sino-Humanitas Institute, Hong Kong Baptist University

Prof. Zhang Hongsheng, Director of the Mr Simon Suen and Mrs Mary Suen Sino-Humanitas Institute, Hong Kong Baptist University

Dr Peter Wong, Vice Chairman of the Management Committee of the Jao Tsung-I Academy

Appendix: Guests and Judges of A Legacy Across Lingnan: Jao Tsung-I in the Greater Bay Area Student Competition Award Ceremony



Dr Lau Fung Ha Lesley, Director of the Sun Museum, Hong Kong

Professor Wong Man Kong, Director, Academy of Chinese, History, Religion and Philosophy, Hong Kong Baptist University

Dr Adam Schwartz, Associate Director, Jao Tsung-I Academy of Sinology, Hong Kong Baptist University

Dr Sarah Ng, Lecturer of School of Humanities, The University of Hong Kong

Dr Law Lok Yin, Assistant Professor, School of Arts and Social Sciences, Hong Kong Metropolitan University

Dr Yiu Shek-on John, Deputy Director of the Jao Tsung-I Petite École, The University of Hong Kong

Dr Tang Wai Hung Thomas, Honorary Deputy Director of the Jao Tsung-i Petite École, The University of Hong Kong

Ms Michelle Cheong, Deputy Chairman, The Jao Link

Dr. Leon Lam, Honorary Advisor, The Jao Link

Appendix: Judges’ Comments at A Legacy Across Lingnan: Jao Tsung-I in the Greater Bay Area Student Competition Award Ceremony

Comments on Dissertation Submissions



Prize School Name/ Award-winning students Comment Lower Age-group of Article Works First Prize South Island School Wong Hoi Chak (Comment from Professor Lee Chack Fan) The essay thoughtfully begins with the Xiling Seal Art Society and expands to explore the study of calligraphy. The author’s narrative is clear and engaging, first recounting their personal journey of getting to know the renowned sinologist Professor Jao Tsung-I, and then highlighting Professor Jao’s significant achievements, especially his contributions to the Greater Bay Area. The essay maintains a strong focus on the theme, is well-organized and articulate, and demonstrates the commendable sense of responsibility young people feel in preserving and promoting Chinese culture. Middle Age-group of Article Works

First Prize CCC Ming Kei College Ma Hei Man Ma Kwan Yin Li Tsz Yi (Comment from Mr Paul Pang) The essay offers a comprehensive and detailed account of Professor Jao’s contributions to Dunhuang studies, Hong Kong history, and Hong Kong education. The writing is clear and fluent, with engaging content that captures the reader’s interest. Additionally, the layout and design of the manuscript reflect thoughtful attention to detail and creativity. Higher Age-group of Dissertations First Prize Hong Kong Baptist University Zhang Zi Xuan (Comment from Professor Chen Zhi) This essay is rich in content, thoughtful in its analysis, and written with clarity and precision, occasionally presenting thought-provoking insights. The argumentation is well-organised and methodical. Of particular note is the author’s adept use of textual evidence from inscriptions and colophons to corroborate and illuminate specific works in the Changzhou Ji, offering a compelling analysis of the connections between Professor Jao’s poetry—its language, allusions, and ideas—and the traditions of classical poetics. This reflects the author’s deep understanding of Professor Jao’s contributions to poetic scholarship. The essay is carefully structured, providing a thorough and insightful study of the Changzhou Ji as a unique case. However, due to space constraints, the exploration of the specific connotations of travails (meaning bracing for potential risks even when the going is good, being mindful of possible problems, being alert to dangers even in times of calm) and the literary-historical significance of these poems remains an area for further in-depth interpretation.

Comments on Creative Artistic Works



Prize School Name/ Award-winning students Comment Lower Age-group of Creative Artistic Works First Prize St. Paul’s Co-Educational College Fong Yan Lam (Comment from Dr. Chloe Suen) The artwork primarily employs watercolour painting, skilfully blending traditional Chinese techniques with a dreamy atmosphere, effectively showcasing the artistic strengths of both Chinese and Western traditions. It portrays Professor Jao wearing a suit and playing the guqin beneath a tree, emphasizing the harmonious fusion of Eastern and Western cultures, as well as ancient and modern artistic expressions. This piece successfully incorporates innovative elements that hold the potential to be passed down through generations.

Prize School Name/ Award-winning students Comment Middle Age-group of Creative Artistic Works First Prize Hou Kong Middle School (Macau) Deng Chi Kio (Comment from Mrs Christine Ip Yeung See Ming) The artwork is abundant in both content and colour, striking a thoughtful balance between integration and harmony. It ranges from a portrait of Professor Jao to Victoria Harbour and incorporates elements such as calligraphy, painting, bauhinia flowers, and lotus flowers, presenting a vivid and captivating palette. This demonstrates the artist’s deep understanding and appreciation of the richness and diversity in Professor Jao’s artistry, with each stroke showcasing meticulous craftsmanship and creative intent.

Prize School Name/ Award-winning students Comment Higher Age-group of Creative Artistic Works First Prize Hong Kong Metropolitan University Zheng Angqi (Comment from Dr Lesley Lau) The artist centers the composition on the dynamic motion of Professor Jao’s calligraphy, thoughtfully integrating and surrounding him with iconic architectural features from various regions of the Greater Bay Area, arranged in carefully layered progression from distant to near. The overall color palette is soft and harmonious, effectively emphasizing Professor Jao’s gentle and refined character, exuding a warmth and elegance reminiscent of jade.

Appendix: Awardees of A Legacy Across Lingnan: Jao Tsung-I in the Greater Bay Area Student Competition Award Ceremony

Creative Artistic Works



Award-winning students School Name Prize Lower Age-Group Fong Yan Lam St. Paul’s Co-Educational College First Prize Wong Ching Yan Diocesan Girls’ School Second Prize Chan Lok Ching Hong Chi Lions Morninghill School Third Prize Wong Hoi Tung South Island School Outstanding Achievement Award Wong Hoi Chak South Island School Outstanding Achievement Award Chan Yat Chun King Ling College Outstanding Achievement Award Middle Age-group Deng Chi Kio Hou Kong Middle School (Macau) First Prize Wong Hou Hou Kong Middle School (Macau) Second Prize Leong Chon Ian Hou Kong Middle School (Macau) Third Prize Wu Yushi Hou Kong Middle School (Macau) Third Prize Lin Sam U

Ou Hoi Ieng

Huang Xin Yan Hou Kong Middle School (Macau) Outstanding Achievement Award Huang Shuk Yan Hou Kong Middle School (Macau) Outstanding Achievement Award Chu Weng Kei Hou Kong Middle School (Macau) Outstanding Achievement Award Wu Si Ting

Ma Hio Cheng

He Kit Yan Hou Kong Middle School (Macau) Outstanding Achievement Award Wong Man Sai

Xie Yi Qing

Lio Iat Meng Hou Kong Middle School (Macau) Outstanding Achievement Award Vong Man Ka

Lai Cheok Io

Ng Lai On Pui Ching Middle School (Macau) Outstanding Achievement Award Lai Ho Ieng Hou Kong Middle School (Macau) Outstanding Achievement Award Iao Pok Lam

Leong Kam Chon

Wan Chi Shing Hou Kong Middle School (Macau) Outstanding Achievement Award Yuan Huihuen

Ning Chen

Zeng Jiaqing Hou Kong Middle School (Macau) Outstanding Achievement Award Chan Hiu Ying

Cheung Kai Ching

Xiao Jingxuan Belilios Public School Outstanding Achievement Award Chow Ho Yin Hong Chi Lions Morninghill School Outstanding Achievement Award Wong Cheng San

Liu Tian Xu Hou Kong Middle School (Macau) Outstanding Achievement Award Pang Wang Chon Hou Kong Middle School (Macau) Outstanding Achievement Award Lee Kam Choi Hong Chi Lions Morninghill School Outstanding Achievement Award Higher Age-Group Zheng Angqi Hong Kong Metropolitan University First Prize Zhang Wen Tao University of Macau Second Prize Bilal Muhammad City University of Hong Kong Outstanding Achievement Award Peng Shan Shan University of Macau Outstanding Achievement Award Liu Ka Yi The Chinese University of Hong Kong Outstanding Achievement Award

Dissertation Submissions



Award-winning students School Name Prize Lower Age-Group Wong Hoi Chak South Island School First Prize Liang Wai Ian Hou Kong Middle School (Macau) Second Prize He Kun Tat Hou Kong Middle School (Macau) Third Prize Shi Hai Yu Hou Kong Middle School (Macau) Outstanding Achievement Award Wong Cheng U Hou Kong Middle School (Macau) Outstanding Achievement Award Jiang Jialei Hou Kong Middle School (Macau) Outstanding Achievement Award Middle Age-Group Ma Hei Man

Ma Kwan Yin

Li Tsz Yi CCC Ming Kei College First Prize Choi Sai Chi Hou Kong Middle School (Macau) Second Prize Kuok Sam Sut Pui Ching Middle School (Macau) Third Prize Chen Zi Qing Hou Kong Middle School (Macau) Outstanding Achievement Award Huang Baiyuan Hou Kong Middle School (Macau) Outstanding Achievement Award Leong Weng Si

Liang U Sin Hou Kong Middle School (Macau) Outstanding Achievement Award Cheong Cheng Fong Hou Kong Middle School (Macau) Outstanding Achievement Award Fan Weng Kei Hou Kong Middle School (Macau) Outstanding Achievement Award Shi Ya Xin

Wong Cheng In

Chim Loi Hou Kong Middle School (Macau) Outstanding Achievement Award Kang Hou Meng Hou Kong Middle School (Macau) Outstanding Achievement Award Lin Zhixun Hou Kong Middle School (Macau) Outstanding Achievement Award Xiao Ka Hei

Ao Ka Wai

Lu Ting Kok Hou Kong Middle School (Macau) Outstanding Achievement Award Lan Tin

Hoi Kai Seng Hou Kong Middle School (Macau) Outstanding Achievement Award Lei Weng Tong

Liang Ka Hei

Chan Ieok Mei Hou Kong Middle School (Macau) Outstanding Achievement Award Yin Lam

Cheng Jia Yi Hou Kong Middle School (Macau) Outstanding Achievement Award Chan Mong Teng

Leong Pek I

Wu Hio Neng Hou Kong Middle School (Macau) Outstanding Achievement Award Xu Jia Ying Hou Kong Middle School (Macau) Outstanding Achievement Award Cai Jia Yi Hou Kong Middle School (Macau) Outstanding Achievement Award He Iek Lam Hou Kong Middle School (Macau) Outstanding Achievement Award Si Sam Wa Hou Kong Middle School (Macau) Outstanding Achievement Award Shi Chi I Hou Kong Middle School (Macau) Outstanding Achievement Award Tam Chon Kit Hou Kong Middle School (Macau) Outstanding Achievement Award Liang Tsz Ho Hou Kong Middle School (Macau) Outstanding Achievement Award Xu Cheong Lam Hou Kong Middle School (Macau) Outstanding Achievement Award Chao Sin Ieok Hou Kong Middle School (Macau) Outstanding Achievement Award Zeng Wai Cheong Hou Kong Middle School (Macau) Outstanding Achievement Award Higher Age-Group Zhang Zi Xuan Hong Kong Baptist University First Prize Guo Qian Meng Hong Kong Metropolitan University Second Prize Luo Zhiwei Hong Kong Baptist University Outstanding Achievement Award

Best Participating School: Hou Kong Middle School (Macau)

The Most Dedicated Teacher: Cheong Lok Chang

Appendix: List of Participating Schools of A Legacy Across Lingnan: Jao Tsung-I in the Greater Bay Area Student Competition Award Ceremony

Hong Kong School: St. Paul’s Co-Educational College

Diocesan Girls’ School

Hong Chi Lions Morninghill School

South Island School

King Ling College

Belilios Public School

CCC Ming Kei College

Hong Kong Metropolitan University

City University of Hong Kong

Hong Kong Baptist University

The Chinese University of Hong Kong Macau School: Hou Kong Middle School (Macau)

Pui Ching Middle School (Macau)

University of Macau

Hashtag: #TheJaoStudiesFoundation

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About The Jao Studies Foundation

The Jao Studies Foundation is a registered charitable organisation of the HKSAR. It aims to promote and develop education in traditional Chinese culture and enhance cultural exchange between east and west. It is hoped that through the study of Professor Jao’s scholarship, writings, calligraphy, painting, and thought, the full breadth of Chinese traditional culture can be effectively promoted to a wide audience.

The Jao Studies Foundation integrates resources from different platforms for studying, promoting and developing Jao Studies. It will spur on the future development of traditional Chinese culture. It is hoped that by studying, promoting, subsidising and co-operating with others in the study of the Jao Studies, it can act as an effective catalyst for studying and promoting Chinese academic and artistic achievements.

The “Story of Jao Tsung-I” student competition is being held for the second time. It encourages students to delve into all the amazing aspects of Chinese culture, inspired by the extraordinary life, impressive academic achievements and artistic stories of the incredible Professor Jao.