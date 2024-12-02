HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya Inaugurates the Federation of Thai Fashion Designers

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 December 2024 –graciously. Theaims to advance the Thai fashion industry by fostering sustainable growth and establishing Thailand as a global fashion hub.

Event Highlights

The inauguration ceremony took place on Friday, 29 November 2024, at Impact Arena, Exhibition and Convention Center, Muang Thong Thani. The leading figures in Thai fashion industry joined a panel discussion, including:

Mr. Polpat Asavaprapha, President of the Federation of Thai Fashion Designers (FTFD)

Mr. Thakoon Panichgul , internationally acclaimed Thai designer and recipient of the Vogue/CFDA Fashion Fund and also has been nominated by the CFDA for the Swarovski Award for Best Emerging Womenswear Designer Mr. Kullawit Laosuksri , renowned fashion expert and Editor-in-Chief of Vogue Thailand Mrs. Sopavadee Bejrajati , Marketing Director of Club 21 (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

These luminaries shared insights on enhancing Thai fabric fashion design, promoting it globally, and creating a robust network to propel Thai fashion onto the international stage.

The Federation of Thai Fashion Designers (FTFD)

The FTFD was established under the Silk Festival 2024 Towards Sustainable Development as a strategic pivot to unite Thailand’s fashion, textile, and garment sectors. Speaking at the event, FTFD President Mr. Polpat Asavaprapha highlighted the Federation’s mission to preserve and modernize Thai craftsmanship through the “Pha Thai Sai Hai Sanook” (Thai Fabrics Are Fun to Wear) royal initiative. By ensuring traditional textile techniques remain relevant, the FTFD seeks to benefit local communities while fostering joy and creativity across all age groups and genders.

The FTFD, a vital network of Thai designers, will be instrumental in supporting this initiative, providing training and guidance to participants, empowering the next generation of designers and entrepreneurs. The organization emphasizes collaboration between government bodies, media, and domestic and international retail sectors to bolster the industry’s bargaining power and global competitiveness.

Mr. Polpat also noted that those interested in joining the FTFD must own a registered business that complies with annual revenue tax requirements and have produced at least five fashion collections over a span of two and a half years. According to reports from TTB Analytics, the textile and garment industry has faced significant challenges. In 2022, the industry generated 417 billion baht in revenue and employed 400,000 workers, accounting for 10% of all manufacturing jobs. However, production dropped by 5.9% in 2023 and further declined by 1.42% in 2024, bringing the total revenue to 386 billion baht.

Mr. Thakoon Panichgul, recipient of the Vogue/CFDA Fashion Fund and also has been nominated by the CFDA for the Swarovski Award for Best Emerging Womenswear Designer, shared how his international recognition elevated his brand and described how platforms like the CFDA nurture designers and boost industry growth. He discussed opportunities for Thai brands to penetrate global markets and highlighted key strategies for success.

Mr. Kullawit Laosuksri, renowned fashion expert and Editor-in-Chief of Vogue Thailand, stressed the importance of media in promoting Thai fashion, particularly in the digital age. He envisioned the FTFD as a cornerstone for sustainable development in the industry.

Mrs. Sopavadee Bejrajati, Marketing Director, Club 21 (Thailand) Co., Ltd., outlined growth opportunities for Thai fashion, addressing the challenges Thai brands face on the global stage. She underscored the FTFD’s potential to position Thai fashion prominently in international markets.

The Silk Festival 2024 Towards Sustainable Development will feature exhibitions across different zones, highlighting the rich heritage of Thai fabrics. In addition, over 200 booths will showcase products from local producers and OTOP (One Tambon One Product) entrepreneurs from across the country. Attendees will also have the opportunity to savor delicacies from over 50 food vendors. This event is open to the public from November 29 to December 2, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM, at the Impact Exhibition Center, Halls 6-7, Muang Thong Thani, Pak Kret District, Nonthaburi Province.

