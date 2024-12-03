Chelsea And Ascott Celebrate Bringing The Famous CFC Fan Event To Singapore

Exhilarating weekend of activities at Chelsea’s flagship international fan engagement event, The Famous CFC, saw hundreds of passionate Chelsea fans and Ascott Star Rewards members interact with club legend Gianfranco Zola and celebrate the team’s continued run of impressive wins



LONDON, UK / SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 December 2024 – Chelsea Football Club, in collaboration with presenting partner The Ascott Limited (Ascott), brought The Blues to Singapore this past weekend, hosting the club’s first edition of The Famous CFC in Southeast Asia.

Around 250 supporters, including Ascott’s mascot Cubby, gathered at the atrium of Funan to catch the live screening of the football match between Chelsea and Aston Villa on Sunday, 1 December, celebrating alongside Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola (front row, second from left). On Zola’s right was Andrew Lim, Group Chief Operating Officer, CapitaLand Investment and on his left were Lee Chee Koon, Group CEO, CapitaLand Investment and Tan Bee Leng, Chief Commercial Officer, Ascott.

Held over the weekend of 30 November and 1 December, the Singapore edition of The Famous CFC brought together hundreds of passionate Chelsea fans to celebrate the club’s legacy and passion. Anchored at lyf Funan Singapore, with additional activities at The Robertson House by The Crest Collection and Ascott Orchard Singapore, the two-day festivities featured football coaching clinics, a watch party for Chelsea’s match against Aston Villa, and exclusive meet-and-greet opportunities with Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola. As Chelsea’s Official Global Hotels Partner and the presenting partner of The Famous CFC in Singapore, Ascott played a key role in bringing the event to life, showcasing its continued commitment to delivering exceptional experiences for Chelsea’s fans and Ascott Star Rewards members.

Gianfranco Zola said: “What a privilege it has been to be a part of The Famous CFC in Singapore! I thoroughly enjoyed my stay at The Robertson House by The Crest Collection, as well as my visits to lyf Funan Singapore and Ascott Orchard Singapore. It was a pleasure to meet so many of Chelsea’s passionate fans here. The enthusiasm and energy from them all has been amazing, and it is truly special to connect with so many supporters face-to-face. I am immensely grateful for the opportunity to share unforgettable moments with them.”

He added “The weekend was capped off with a dominant performance from Chelsea against Aston Villa. I recently spent time with Cole Palmer and saw first-hand what an unbelievable talent he is. His goal and performance against Aston Villa was top quality and there is no doubt in my mind he has the tools to be one of the best players in the world in the near future. What a signing he has proven to be for Chelsea!”

Casper Stylsvig, Chelsea’s Chief Revenue Officer, said: “The Singapore edition of The Famous CFC was a tremendous success, and we are delighted to have had the opportunity to reconnect with our passionate fanbase in Southeast Asia, thanks to our friends at Ascott. It was truly inspiring to see the unwavering dedication of our supporters. We are very proud of our partnership with Ascott, and the experience we have delivered for both our fans and Ascott Star Rewards members.”

Tan Bee Leng, Chief Commercial Officer, Ascott, said: “As Chelsea’s Official Global Hotels Partner, Ascott is proud to continue providing the club’s supporters and Ascott Star Rewards members with exclusive and immersive experiences that go beyond just the stay. From football clinics conducted by Chelsea coaches and an intimate fireside chat with club legend Gianfranco Zola, to curated pre-match F&B hospitality and watching the Blues in action alongside Zola himself; every detail throughout The Famous CFC in Singapore reflects Ascott’s dedication to seamlessly blend hospitality, entertainment and sports to deliver an unforgettable event, reinforcing our commitment to ensure guests ‘Stay Rewarded’ with exceptional experiences. Building on this momentum, Ascott is excited to already be working on bringing The Famous CFC to other cities in 2025, further strengthening our connection with Chelsea’s global fanbase. We look forward to creating more extraordinary experiences for fans and Ascott Star Rewards members worldwide, to live their unlimited passion for the club they love.”

“Ascott is also looking forward to the rebranding of the two stadium hotels, currently operating as Stamford Bridge Hotel London, to lyf by the second half of 2025. The lyf brand, with its experience-led, social living concept, aligns perfectly with the spirit of Chelsea and the dynamic energy of Stamford Bridge. Offering more than just a place to stay, lyf will deliver an immersive experience that reflects Chelsea’s strong sense of community, passion and excellence. Whether guests are visiting for a match or immersing themselves in the club’s legendary legacy, we are confident this new lyf property will provide a truly remarkable experience,” she added.

Highlights from The Famous CFC – Singapore Edition

The Singapore edition of The Famous CFC kicked off on Saturday, 30 November, with a series of football coaching clinics at The Ark futsal court in Funan, led by coaches from Chelsea FC. Reflecting The Famous CFC’s commitment to supporting local communities, the clinics hosted participants from SportCares, the philanthropic arm of Sport Singapore, and the Singapore Disability Sports Council. Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola made a special appearance, engaging with the beneficiaries and sharing inspiring words with the young players.

Chelsea Football Club legend Gianfranco Zola enjoying a friendly game with young beneficiaries from the Singapore Disability Sports Council on Saturday, 30 November, at the rooftop futsal court in Funan. The football coaching clinic was part of The Famous CFC, Chelsea’s flagship international fan engagement event presented by The Ascott Limited (Ascott), underscoring both organisations’ commitment to supporting local communities and promoting disability inclusion.

Later in the day, Zola visited Ascott Orchard Singapore to film exclusive content for fans. He then hosted an intimate meet-and-greet with Ascott Star Rewards members at The Robertson House by The Crest Collection, where fans had the chance to interact with him and take photos with the 2016/17 Premier League trophy. Zola also stopped by Chandu, the hotel’s speakeasy cocktail bar, where he tried his hand at crafting the ‘Magic Box Dribble’, a cocktail specially created in his honour.

The activities continued on Sunday, 1 December, with more football coaching clinics. This was followed by a fireside chat at lyf Funan Singapore, where Zola shared personal stories, reflected on memorable moments from his football career and answered questions from attendees. In the evening, Zola joined Ascott Star Rewards members for a lively dinner party at lyf Funan Singapore. The event featured an immersive experiential zone for photo opportunities and a merchandise booth inspired by the iconic dressing room at Stamford Bridge. Three ‘one-of-a-kind’ shirts, two autographed by Zola and one by Chelsea award-winning player Cole Palmer respectively, were put up for a live charity auction during the dinner party. In line with Ascott’s and Chelsea’s efforts to promote disability inclusion, auction proceeds were donated to the Goh Chok Tong Enable Fund (GCTEF), which supports persons with disabilities through providing financial aid, supporting aspirations and conferring awards to recognise the achievements and potential of persons with disabilities. GCTEF is administered by SG Enable and supported by Mediacorp, with Singapore’s Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong as its Patron.

Chelsea Football Club legend Gianfranco Zola shared personal reflections of his illustrious football career and answered questions posed by fans at the by-invite only Fireside Chat organised by Ascott on Sunday, 1 December. The Fireside Chat, attended by about 50 people, was part of The Famous CFC, Chelsea’s flagship international fan engagement event.

The excitement culminated with the Chelsea vs. Aston Villa watch party at Funan, where around 250 supporters gathered at the shopping mall’s atrium to watch the thrilling match live from Stamford Bridge, with Zola celebrating alongside them. The atmosphere was electric as fans cheered on their favourite team. Special greetings from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Robert Sanchez, Axel Disasi, Marcus Bettinelli and Nicholas Jackson, along with exclusive giveaways drawn by Marc Cucurella and Robert Sanchez, heightened the excitement throughout the evening. With surprises and memorable moments at every turn, the event marked the perfect conclusion to an extraordinary two-day Famous CFC festivities.

For the latest updates on exclusive offers from Ascott’s partnership with Chelsea, including the upcoming editions of The Famous CFC, please visit https://www.discoverasr.com/en/ascott-chelseafc.

