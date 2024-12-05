Lao Front for National Development, UNICEF Join Forces to Drive Nationwide HPV Vaccination Campaign

The Lao Front for National Development (LFND) and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) hosted a national media briefing in Bolikhamxay province on 3 December, bringing on board media professionals to help drive the ongoing nationwide vaccination campaign against the Human Papillomavirus (HPV).

In a major step to combat cervical cancer in the country, the Lao government introduced the HPV vaccine in the country’s immunization programme in 2020. With further support from The Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), UNICEF, World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Australian Government, Laos this year launched a nationwide school-based HPV vaccination campaign targeting girls aged 10 alongside girls aged 11 to 13 years old who have not been previously vaccinated.

During the briefing, Yiageryang Norjorthor, Vice President of LFND, remarked, “The LFND plays an important role in promoting harmony, educating and mobilising communities of all ethnicities in Laos. In this regard, we must raise awareness and provide information to communities to help them understand the causes and dangers of cervical cancer and encourage them to get vaccinated against the disease.”

In addition to HPV vaccination campaign, the briefing also touched upon the issue of child marriage which remains a significant challenge in Laos. Simon Nazer, Chief of Communication and Advocacy at UNICEF Laos, also emphasized the critical role of LFND in further mobilizing communities to end child marriage in the country at the briefing.

“Child marriage limits the potential of girls and hinders national development. In this regard, LFND through its extensive media network and presence at the community level also has an important role to play in changing attitudes towards this harmful norm,” said Simon Nazer.

Laos holds the highest rate of child marriage in Southeast Asia, with 30.5 percent of adolescent girls in the country being married before the age of 18. The problem is most pronounced among marginalized communities in the country, such as those with limited access to education, ethnolinguistic groups, and the poorest populations.

In addition to this briefing, UNICEF will also be holding another briefing session with media outlets under the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism to discuss the latest situation on child marriage in Laos and the role of mass media in helping end child marriage.