MIPIM Asia 2024 Gala Dinner Revealed Award Winners across Asia Pacific

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 December 2024 – The MIPIM Asia 2024 Awards, which honor excellence and innovation in Asia’s real estate industry, reveals this year’s winners during the Gala Dinner on December 4 at the Grand Hyatt in Hong Kong.

The prestigious awards garnered numerous nominations from various countries, showcasing the remarkable diversity and growth within the sector. This wide array of nominations reflects the innovation and creativity emerging from the region and underscores the increasing resilience and global recognition of these projects.

Led by Mr. Donald CHOI, President of the Hong Kong Institute of Real Estate Administrators, a distinguished jury panel of 16 industry leaders from across Asia Pacific meticulously evaluated all entries before selecting the top contenders.

Members of the jury panel are:

Donald CHOI, President, Hong Kong Institute of Real Estate Administrators

(Hong Kong) (President of the Jury) George AGETHEN. CDPQ, Managing Director, Real Estate of Asia Pacific and Latin America, Singapore Henry CHENG, CEO & Executive Director, Chongbang Group (China) Stanley CHING, Senior Managing Director, Managing Partner & Head of Real Estate, CITIC Capital Holdings (Hong Kong) Chris CHOW, Senior Managing Director, LaSalle Investment Management (Hong Kong) Harvey COE, Senior Advisor, Ernst & Young (Hong Kong) Alison COOKE, Managing Director – Real Estate, Starr International Investment Advisors (Asia) Limited (Hong Kong) Christina HAU, Chief Executive Officer, Champion REIT (Hong Kong) Alexandre HERIARD-DUBREUIL, Chief Investment Officer, LCatterton Real Estate Partner (Hong Kong & London) George HONGCHOY, Executive Director & CEO, Link Asset Management Limited (Hong Kong) Nicholas J. LOUP, Group Vice Chairman, CEO Asia, Chelsfield (Hong Kong) Laurent JACQUEMIN, Head of Asia-Pacific, Real Assets, AXA IM Alts (Japan) Joseph TANG, Partner, Townsend Group (Hong Kong) Shuji TOMIKAWA, President, Mitsui Fudosan Investment Advisors, Inc. (MFIA) (Japan) Richard YUE, CEO & CIO, ARCH Capital Management Company Limited (Hong Kong) Jing ZHOU, Senior Director Alternatives and Strategic Transactions, Nuveen (Hong Kong)



The winners of MIPIM Asia 2024 Awards are:

BEST CULTURAL, EDUCATIONAL AND URBAN REGENERATION PROJECT

GOLD

Hong Shou Fang, Shanghai, China

Developer : Shui On Land

Other: Plus 8 Consulting Limited / Shanghai TIANHUA Architecture Planning & Engineering Ltd.

SILVER

Link Sustainability Lab, Hong Kong SAR, China

Developer : Link Asset Management Limited

Other : Kingsmen Hong Kong Limited (Main Contractor)

BRONZE

GEOMETRIC WONDERZOO, Sau Mau Ping Shopping Centre, Hong Kong SAR, China

Developer : Link Asset Management Limited

Architect : Groundwork Architects & Associates Ltd

Other : Link Asset Management Limited (Client & Project Management); Groundwork Architects & Associates Ltd. (Designer); New House Construction Company Limited (Main Contractor); Play Concept Limited (Play equipment supplier); Elite Building Consultancy Co. Limited (Project Manager)

BEST HOSPITALITY, TOURISM AND LEISURE PROJECT

GOLD

TOWNPLACE West Kowloon, Hong Kong SAR, China

Developer : Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited

Architect : Aedas (Design Architect)

Others : Executive Architect: P&T Architects Limited

M&E Engineer, Structural Engineer: Sun Hung Kai Architects & Engineers Limited; Main Contractor: Chun Fai Construction Company Limited; Branding & Leasing: TOWNPLACE

Landscape Architect: Sun Hung Kai Architects & Engineers Limited, New Office Works Limited; Lighting Consultant: Ove Arup & Partners Hong Kong Limited; Beam Plus Consultant: Allied Environmental Consultants Limited; Interior Design; Consultant: LAAB, Conran and Partners

SILVER

Bauhinia Hotel & Apartments – BIPV Building in Hong Kong, Hong Kong SAR, China

Developer : Hon Kwok Land Investment Co., Ltd.

Architect : AGC

Others : APT Engineering Consultant Ltd. (Civil & Structural Engineer), Egis M&E Limited (Building Services Engineer), Rider Levett Bucknall Limited (Quantity Surveyor), AGC Design Ltd. (Project Designer), The Bauhinia Hotel Management Limited (Management Company), Reithub Consulting Limited (Sustainable Design Consultant)

BRONZE

Radisson RED Guang Zhou South Railway Station, Guangzhou, China

Developer : Guangzhou Lu Fu Real Estate Development Co.

Architect : Ben yeung & associates ltd.

BEST MIXED-USE PROJECT

GOLD

Two Taikoo Place, Hong Kong SAR, China

Developer : Swire Properties Limited

Architect : NBBJ, Wong & Ouyang (HK) Limited

Others : Eckersley O’Callaghan (Specialist Facade Design Engineer); Hugh Dutton Associes (Elevated Walkway Designer); Gustafson Porter + Bowman (External Landscape Designer); Urbis Ltd (External Landscape Architect); Adrien L. Norman (Internal Landscape Architect)

Stanley KC Ltd (Executive Interior Designer); Speirs + Major (Lighting Designer)

SILVER

One Dojima Project, Osaka, Japan

Developer : Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd. Hotel Properties Limited Four Seasons Hotel and Resorts

Architect : Nikken Sekkei Ltd, Nikken Housing System Ltd

Others : Interior Designer for Residential Common Area: Studio Piet Boon

Hotel interior designer: CURIOSITY, SIMPLICITY, DESIGN STUDIO SPIN

BRONZE

The Ring, Chengdu, Chengdu, China

Developer : Hongkong Land

Architect : Benoy

BEST OFFICE & BUSINESS PROJECT

GOLD

The Henderson, Hong Kong SAR, China

Developer : Henderson Land Development Co. Ltd.

Architect : Zaha Hadid Architects (London) in collaboration with Ronald Lu & Partners (Hong Kong)

Others : Interior Design by Zaha Hadid Architects, Landscape Design by PWP Landscape Architecture, Main Contractor by Hip Hing Construction

SILVER

KTR350, Hong Kong SAR, China

Developer : LAWSGROUP

Architect : MLA Architects (HK) Ltd; Planning Consultant: Ove Arup & Partners Hong Kong Ltd; E&M consultant: WSP Hong Kong Ltd; Structure consultant: WSP Hong Kong Ltd.

BRONZE

TP Link Headquarters, Shenzhen, China

Developer : TP Link

Architect : Kohn Pedersen Fox (KPF)

BRONZE

83 KING LAM STREET, Hong Kong SAR, China

Developer : New World Development Company Limited

Architects : Tower Design Architect: Rocco Design Architects Associates Ltd; Podium Design Architect: COLLECTIVE (Collective Studio Limited); Executive Architect: Rocco Design Architects Associates Ltd

Others: Structural, Civil and Facade Engineer; AECOM Asia Ltd.; Mechanical & Electrical Engineer: J. Roger Preston Limited; Sustainability Consultant: ARUP; Interior and Signage Designer: Collective Studio Limited; Podium landscape designer: Collective Studio Limited; Landscape Architect: Axxa Group Limited; Main Contractor: Hip Seng Construction Company Limited

BEST REFURBISHED BUILDING

GOLD

Singapore Changi Airport Terminal 2 Expansion, Singapore

Developer : Changi Airport Group (Singapore) Pte Ltd

Architect : RSP Architects Planners & Engineers (Pte) Ltd

Others : Boiffils Architectures (Interior Designer); PhA Concepteurs Lumiere (Lighting Consultant); Patrick Blanc (Landscape Consultant); J Roger Preston (S) Pte Ltd (M&E Engineering Consultant); Rider Levett Bucknall Consultancy Pte Ltd (Quantity Surveyor); Takenaka Corporation (Main Contractor); Moment Factory (Multimedia Design and Production)

SILVER

Kai Tin Shopping Centre Refurbishment, Hong Kong SAR, China

Developer : Link Asset Management Limited

Architect : Aedas / Ronald Lu & Partner

BRONZE

The Refurbished Nostalgia: Kin Sang Shopping Centre, Hong Kong SAR, China

Developer : Link Asset Management Limited

Architect : Prime Up Consultants Limited (Uni-China Group)

Others : Contractor: Lemon Design & Build Limited (Uni-China Group) ; E&M Consultant : Prime Up Consultants Limited (Uni-China Group) ; Interior Designer : Prime Up Consultants Limited (Uni-China Group)

BEST RESIDENTIAL PROJECT

GOLD

Oukas Setagaya Sengawa, Setagaya-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Developer : Nomura Real Estate Development Co.,Ltd

Architect : NIKKEN HOUSING SYSTEM LTD + Kumagai Gumi Co., Ltd.

SILVER

Riverville, Shanghai, China

Developer : Shui On Land

Architect : Lacime Architects

Others : Shanghai ZF Architectural Design Co.LTD; Z+T CO，LTD ; Project Design Collective by studio MH A.RK Interior Design Pte Ltd ; TS lighting ; Corlette design Inhablt (Beijing) Ltd Shanghai Branch Office

BRONZE

Laurel at Navapark, BSD City, Indonesia

Developer : Hongkong Land and Sinar Mas Land (JV)

Architect : Nataneka (architect for Laurel)

BEST RETAIL PROJECT

GOLD

Nanjing ifc, Nanjing, China

Developer : Sun Hung Kai Properties

Architect : Kohn Pedersen Fox (KPF)

SILVER

Suzhou Yanlord Cangjie, Suzhou, China

Developer : Yanlord Land Group

Architect : Woods Bagot

BRONZE

Lovi Center, Xi’an, China

Developer : Xi’an Yan Cheng Investment Company Limited

Architect : Aedas

BEST SHOPPING EXPERIENCE

GOLD

AIRSIDE, Hong Kong SAR, China

Developer : Nan Fung Development Limited

SILVER

Shoppes at Londoner – The Londoner Macao, Macao SAR, China

Developer : Sands China Ltd

BRONZE

#URBANHOOD at Hysan Place, Hong Kong SAR, China

Developer : Hysan Development Company Limited

Other : Woods Bagot (Interior Design)

BEST NEW DEVELOPMENT

GOLD

Suzhou Central, Suzhou, China

Developer : Hongkong Land & Sungent Holding Group

Architect : Benoy

Others : Artsgroup (LDI); RFR (Facade Consultant); JATO (Interior); SWA (Landscape); Change (Landscape); WSP (MEP Consultant); Tungsten (Lighting consultant)

SILVER

Keppel South Central, Singapore

Developer : Keppel Land

Architect : NBBJ

Others : Architects 61 (Executive Architect)

Woods Bagot (Interior Design); EcoPlan (Landscape Architect) Meinhardt (Structural Consultant); Alpha Consulting Engineers (MEP); Arup (Enclosure Consultant); G-Energy (Sustainability Consultant); Lightbox (Lighting Consultant) THERE (Signage Consultant); Obayashi Corporation (Main Contractor); LHL (Façade Contractor); Fastflow (Rainwater Management Consultant)

BRONZE

Atrium Place, Gurugram, India

Developer : Atrium Place Developers Private Limited

Architect : Pelli Clarke & Partners

Others : Main Contractor: Shapoorji Pallonji; Design Architect: Pelli Clarke & Partners; Executive Architect: DesignPlus Architecture​; Landscape Architect: SWA Group / Integral Designs International Studio​; MEP Consultant: ME Engineers / ME Engineers Design India​; Structural Design: Colaco Engineers / Optimal Consultancy Services​

Vertical Transportation: Van Deusen & Associates​

Façade: BES Consultants

BEST NEW MEGA DEVELOPMENT

GOLD

West Bund Central, Shanghai, China

Developer : Hongkong Land

Architect : Kohn Pedersen Fox (KPF)

Others : KPF (Masterplan Design Architects), Heatherwick Studio Ltd. (Lot C Design Architects), HKS ARCHITECTS (CHINA) LTD. (Lot C Design Architects), KPF (Lot D Design Architects), Benoy Limited (Lot D Retail Design Architects), Zhejiang Greentown Architectural Design Co. (Lot D Architectural Design), The SWA Group Inc (Lots D/F Landscape Design), Shanghai Daoyue architectural design office (Lot E Landscape Design), RONALD LU & PARTNERS (Lots E/F Office Design Architects), TEN DESIGN GROUP LIMITED (Lots E/F Commercial Building Design), Goettsch Partners (Lot F Office Design Zhejiang Greentown Architectural Design Co. (LotF Residential and Commercial Design), Elephant Architectural Design Ltd. (Lot G Residential and Commercial Design), 10 Design (Planetarium Design)

SILVER

Huafa Snow World, Shenzhen, China

Developer : Huafa Group

Architect : 10 Design

Others : Beijing Victory Star Architectural & Civil Engineering Design CO., LTD. (Local Architect, Construction Drawing Designer); DPH (Retail Interior Designer); CCD (Hotel Interior Designer); Lab D+H (Landscape Designer); CAUPD (SHENZHEN) PLANNING & Design Consultants (Detailed Blueprint Design Consultant); TEDA (Fire Consultant);Qingdao Tengyuan Design (BIM Consultant); MVA (Traffic Consultant); CABR Construction Research Institute (Façade Consultant); J+B Studios Architecture Lighting (Façade Lighting Consultant); EternalStar Ice & Snow (Snowmaking Consultant)

BRONZE

Shanghai Duolun Road Urban Regeneration, Shanghai, China

Developer : CSCEC Dongfu

Architect : Woods Bagot

Others : Shanghai TIANHUA Architecture Planning & Engineering Ltd., Shanghai Zhang Ming Architectural Design Firm

SPECIAL JURY AWARD

Suzhou Yanlord Cangjie, Suzhou, China

Developer : Yanlord Land Group

Architect : Woods Bagot

For full details of MIPIM Asia Awards 2024 winners and photos, please visit mipim-asia.com.

MIPIM Asia Summit 2024

This year’s MIPIM Asia Summit will gather C-suite executives and top leaders from over 20 countries, alongside renowned global investors. Key participants include prominent names such as APG, BEI Group, Champion REIT, Chinachem Group, PAG, Townsend Group, GIC Real Estate, and PIMCO PRIME Real Estate GMBH. The event will also feature a variety of end-user and retail representatives from global brands such as Victorinox, TUMI, Apple, Furla, Ralph Lauren, and Pfizer, making the Summit a premier platform for high-level networking and investment opportunities.

The two-day Summit will also feature engaging discussions and keynote speeches on diverse industry topics, with Wei Yao, Chief Economist for Asia-Pacific at Société Générale, delivering the opening address.

As a cornerstone of the Asia Pacific real estate calendar, the MIPIM Asia Summit continues to attract influential decision-makers and showcase the region’s most cutting-edge projects, solidifying its position as a leading platform for the property industry.

