ONYX Hospitality Group Celebrates the Grand Opening of Amari Colombo: An Elegant New Landmark in Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, SRI LANKA – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 December 2024 – ONYX Hospitality Group , a leading force in Southeast Asia’s hospitality industry, is proud to announce the grand opening of, set to welcome its first guests on 1December 2024. This much-anticipated launch marks the beginning of a new chapter for Sri Lanka’s hospitality sector, coinciding with the season’s start and heralding a vibrant new era of sophistication and modernity in the region. The landmark property, located in the heart of Sri Lanka’s bustling commercial and economic centre, is set to redefine modern elegance and comfort with its exceptional facilities, authentic dining experiences, and commitment to world-class hospitality.

This milestone represents a defining achievement for ONYX Hospitality Group, advancing its vision to become “the best medium-sized hospitality management company in Southeast Asia,” while simultaneously setting a new benchmark for excellence and reshaping the hospitality landscape in Colombo. Amari, part of ONYX Hospitality Group’s portfolio, has long been synonymous with warm, authentic Asian hospitality. Now, with the introduction of Amari Colombo in Sri Lanka, the brand is set to extend its influence into the South Asian market, appealing to both business and leisure travellers.

The development of Amari Colombo is the result of a successful partnership between ONYX Hospitality Group and Winil Holdings (Pvt) Ltd. The strong mutual trust and confidence between the two companies reflects a shared commitment to elevating hospitality standards in Sri Lanka and delivering outstanding guest experiences.

Sri Lanka remains a captivating destination, drawing travellers with its rich history, breathtaking landscapes, and vibrant cultural heritage. From ancient temples and UNESCO World Heritage sites to lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and dynamic cities, the island offers a unique blend of adventure, relaxation, and cultural discovery. With improved accessibility and enhanced connectivity, Sri Lanka has become an increasingly sought-after destination for those seeking both tranquil retreats and immersive cultural experiences. ONYX Hospitality Group is proud to be a part of this dynamic landscape, elevating the island’s hospitality scene with its exceptional offerings at Amari Colombo.

Amari Colombo is ideally located in the heart of Colombo, a city that perfectly blends rich heritage with modern vibrancy. With 167 spacious rooms that combine contemporary comfort and traditional Sri Lankan charm, the hotel offers an upscale experience while allowing guests to connect with the island’s cultural roots. Its prime position provides easy access to both the city’s business and leisure attractions, making it an ideal base for exploring Sri Lanka’s diverse culture, stunning landscapes, and hidden gems.

The hotel also offers guests the opportunity to immerse themselves in bespoke experiences, such as curated gastronomic events and cultural excursions, providing a deeper connection to Sri Lanka’s unique traditions.

From its refined accommodation options to state-of-the-art facilities, the hotel is designed to cater to both leisure and business travellers. Guests can expect to experience the warmth and signature outstanding service that the Amari brand is known for across its portfolio.

An exceptional culinary journey awaits at Ahāra, a vibrant all day dining destination set to tantalise taste buds with a unique fusion of Thai, Sri Lankan, and Japanese flavours. This gastronomic hotspot showcases premium, sustainable seafood, skillfully crafted by a Thai specialty chef who blends authentic tradition with innovative techniques. At Ahāra, every dish is a celebration of flavour, quality, and sustainability, offering a true feast for the senses, and “Prego”, ONYX Hospitality Group’s renowned Italian restaurant brand – making its debut in Sri Lanka after over 20 successful years in Thailand. The hotel also features several bars and lounges, such as “The Chancellor” epitomises the artistry of mixology, offering an unparalleled experience for discerning palates. This premier destination seamlessly marries timeless elegance with a curated selection of premium beverages, where the art of fine drinking takes center stage. The lounge invites connoisseurs to indulge in the nuanced perfection of each meticulously crafted pour, ensuring an unforgettable journey of taste and refinement. “Club Pahana” is the exclusive executive lounge for Suite and Club guests, and “Mira Lounge” for a serene Ceylon tea and gourmet coffee experience where Sri Lankan heritage intertwines with Sri Lankan flair, Thai artistry and French sophistication. Together, these outlets promise a unique blend of flavours that reflect the rich culture of the region.

As ONYX continues to grow its presence across Asia, Amari Colombo plays a pivotal role in the group’s strategic expansion. Yuthachai Charanachitta, Chief Executive Officer of ONYX Hospitality Group, comments: “We are thrilled to welcome our first guests to Amari Colombo and look forward to showcasing the exceptional service and vibrant culture that defines the Amari brand. This property exemplifies our tailored approach to hospitality, combining the best of contemporary Thai and Sri Lankan influences, and we are confident it will set a new benchmark for luxury hospitality in the region.”

Amari Colombo stands as a testament to ONYX Hospitality Group’s commitment to offering thoughtfully curated and culturally enriched experiences. With its strategic location in the heart of Colombo and its focus on delivering tailored services for international guests, Amari Colombo is set to become a key destination for travellers seeking both adventure and comfort.

The addition of Amari Colombo further strengthens ONYX Hospitality Group’s regional presence and emphasises its capability to customise offerings to meet the distinctive needs of each market segment. As the group continues its journey towards managing over 50 hotels and residences by 2025, and targeting 70 by 2028, this latest opening highlights its commitment to offering unparalleled experiences for guests in key destinations.

ONYX Hospitality Group is renowned for consistently delivering exceptional guest experiences across its diverse portfolio of brands, including Amari, OZO, Shama, and Oriental Residence. Currently, ONYX Hospitality Group manages 46 properties under the four brands.

For more information on Amari Colombo, visit: www.amari.com/colombo

For more information on ONYX Hospitality Group, visit: www.onyx-hospitality.com

