FPG Fortune Prime Global Appointed Thai Country Manager to further strengthen FPG’s presence in the ASEAN region

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 December 2024 – Multi-jurisdiction regulated broker FPG Fortune Prime Global has appointed Alice, the former Fullerton Markets Country Manager, as the Country Manager for Thailand to further strengthening the company’s presence in the ASEAN region.

Alice brings over 8 years of experience in the financial industry, including her role as Country Manager at Fullerton Markets. With a strong focus on the ASEAN market, particularly Thailand and Laos, Alice has been a prominent voice in Thai media, raising awareness about the importance of transparency and fairness in brokerage choices.

Alice and FPG Fortune Prime Global are deeply committed to empowering clients to trade with the right mindset. FPG Fortune Prime Global focuses on educating clients and helping them achieve sustainable growth, emphasizing long-term earnings over short-term gains. Transparency and exceptional support remain at the core of FPG Fortune Prime Global’s mission, ensuring clients have the tools and knowledge they need to succeed.

Alice’s proven expertise in strategic planning, team management, and sales execution has consistently delivered impressive results, driving sales performance, building high-performing teams, and achieving organizational goals.

This appointment marks an exciting milestone for FPG Fortune Prime Global as the company continues to expand its footprint in Southeast Asia, building on its established global offices in Asia, Australia, and Europe. Alice, alongside her team, will play a key role in developing the Thai market and supporting FPG Fortune Prime Global’s commitment to providing world-class brokerage services tailored to the region.

About FPG Fortune Prime Global

FPG Fortune Prime Global has over 30 years’ of industry experience, our clients can rest assured that they receive the best possible service from us. FPG Fortune Prime Global is constantly evolving to ensure our retail and institutional clients to receive the best possible trading conditions which include tight spreads, fast execution and quick deposit/ withdrawal.

We fully understand that in this industry, trades are keen to find a forex broker that is as much reliable as possible to make themselves comfortable. With FPG Fortune Prime Global, we have active traders from over 30 countries around the world, who depend on us for the safety and security of their funds on a daily basis.