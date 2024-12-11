Bokeo to Build Laos’ Largest Seated Buddha Statue

The Ministry of Planning and Investment, in partnership with Bokeo provincial officials, convened on 28 November to discuss plans for the construction of the Suvannakhomkham Buddha statue, which will become Laos’ largest seated Buddha statue.

The meeting provided an overview of the project, which is set to be constructed on Kiu Lom Mountain in the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone, Ton Pheung District. Standing at 88 meters tall and spanning 45 meters wide, the statue will be crafted from a special metal to replicate the original Buddha statue in Donthat village, reflecting traditional Lane Xang art and the historical identity of Suvanna Khom Kham.

Designed in line with ancient Lao Buddhist art, the statue will feature key elements like the face, ears, and Sangha robes, emphasizing the unique characteristics of traditional Lao Buddha statues. It is envisioned to symbolize prosperity and spiritual protection for the local community while promoting cultural and religious activities.

The project also aims to preserve Lao art and traditions, showcase the skills of Lao artisans, and attract both domestic and international visitors.