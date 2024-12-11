Honouring Excellence in Leadership and Sustainability: ACES Awards 2024 Celebrates Trailblazing Companies and Visionary Business Leaders

Honouring Excellence in Sustainability: 34 visionary companies and businesses were celebrated for their remarkable commitment to championing sustainability, driving meaningful impact across Asia at the ACES Awards 2024.

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 December 2024 – The Asia Corporate Excellence and Sustainability (ACES) Awards 2024 brought together some of the most forward-thinking organisations and individuals from across Asia, highlighting their outstanding contributions to innovation, leadership, sustainability, and social impact. Since its inception in 2014, the ACES Awards has grown to become one of the region’s most esteemed accolades, consistently celebrating excellence and inspiring progress in the corporate world.

This year, the awards honoured a diverse array of achievers, reflecting the dynamic spirit and innovation driving Asia’s industries. Visionary leaders such as Zachary Michael Wilson, CEO of AlfaTech Asia, and Sara Lamsam, CEO of Muang Thai Life Assurance, exemplified transformative leadership in their respective fields, duly recognised as Outstanding Leaders in Asia. Wilson’s efforts in navigating the competitive construction sector through integrity and innovation, and Sara Lamsam’s expansion of his company’s reach across Southeast Asia were standout examples of leadership shaping the region’s future.

Recognising Leadership Excellence: 59 outstanding business leaders and enterprises were awarded for their exemplary leadership, at the ACES Awards 2024, setting new benchmarks in innovation, governance, and corporate responsibility.

Sustainability emerged as a key theme, with organisations like San Miguel Global Power Holdings Corp. (SMGP) and Energy Development Corporation (EDC) setting benchmarks in environmental responsibility. SMGP’s groundbreaking initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve energy efficiency earned it the Green Initiative Award, while EDC’s dedication to renewable energy solutions was recognised with the Asia’s Green Company of the Year title. These efforts underscore the increasing emphasis on ecological stewardship across industries.

The awards also celebrated the transformative impact of small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Everydayhappy Company and Tanamera Coffee Indonesia, both named Asia’s Most Promising SMEs, demonstrated how innovation and sustainability can drive economic growth and positive social impact. Everydayhappy’s innovative natural skincare products and Tanamera’s sustainable coffee production exemplify the potential of SMEs to inspire change.

Large corporations such as SM Investments Corporation and GCash showcased how businesses can lead through influence and sustainability. SM Investments’ dual recognition as Top Sustainability Advocates in Asia and Asia’s Most Influential Companies highlighted its commitment to embedding sustainability across operations. Similarly, GCash’s accolades as Top Sustainability Advocates in Asia and Industry Champions of the Year reflected its efforts in driving financial inclusion and social progress through digital innovation.

The awards also highlighted excellence across diverse sectors. Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines, Inc. was celebrated for its dual achievements as Industry Champions of the Year and Top Sustainability Advocates in Asia, while Buttonscarves earned Asia’s Best Performing Company for its remarkable growth and revenue trajectory. Meanwhile, Cyclect Facilities Management Pte Ltd stood out as Asia’s Leading SME, showcasing its dedication to sustainability in facilities management.

Recognitions also extended to impactful community initiatives and partnerships. C.P. LAND Public Company Limited received the Community Initiative Award for its “Solar Cell for Life” project, providing solar-powered streetlights to underserved areas and improving rural communities’ safety and quality of life. Additionally, CPC Corporation, Taiwan and Apollo Technology, a subsidiary of Veolia, were honoured as Top Green Companies in Asia for their collaboration in advancing environmental remediation and resource management.

This year’s ACES Awards saw an impressive 682 nominations across 41 industries and 17 countries, a testament to Asia’s dynamic growth and leadership. After a rigorous selection process, 250 finalists emerged, with strong representation from key markets such as Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Brunei, and Vietnam. These finalists embody the innovation, resilience, and forward-thinking spirit that define the region.

The ACES Awards continues to serve as a powerful platform for recognising excellence, fostering collaboration, and inspiring change. By celebrating visionary leaders and groundbreaking organisations, the awards reinforce Asia’s position as a global powerhouse of innovation and sustainability, paving the way for a brighter and more prosperous future.

