MooneyBird Launches Hong Kong’s First AI-powered Real Estate Marketing System, Empowering Agencies to Embrace Digital Transformation

Eddie Lee, CEO of MooneyBird has launched an AI-powered marketing system for real estate agencies.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 December 2024 – MooneyBird, a proptech company specializing in real estate marketing and AI technologies, has launched Hong Kong’s first AI-powered real estate marketing system. This innovative system is specifically designed for small and medium-sized real estate agencies, offering an integrated solution that combines brand website design, automated marketing, and client management tools. This solution strives to facilitate digital transformation, enhance professional image, increase market visibility and significantly boost conversion rates for agencies.

Hong Kong’s real estate market is highly competitive, with approximately 38,500 licensed agents operating 6,800 real estate agencies. As online property searches become the norm, the first interaction between clients and agents has shifted online. However, many smaller agencies still rely on traditional branch-based models, struggling with low brand recognition, high advertising costs, and limited data management capabilities, leaving them vulnerable in an ever-evolving market.

Empowering Over 50 Agencies with AI-Driven Solutions

MooneyBird’s platform integrates advanced AI technologies and data analytics to empower real estate agencies to overcome industry challenges. Key features include Automated Property Ads, which extract data from websites and databases to create tailored, real-time ads optimized through user behavior and market trends. These ads ensure maximum relevance and engagement with potential clients. With performance analytics, agencies gain detailed insights into advertising effectiveness, enabling them to enhance property visibility.

The platform also offers custom-branded websites, helping agencies establish unique identities and reduce reliance on third-party listing platforms. The built-in client relationship management (CRM) tracks client inquiries in real time, boosting transparency and operational efficiency. Currently, MooneyBird supports over 50 agencies in Hong Kong and Macau, managing more than 30,000 property listings, helping them thrive in an increasingly competitive market.

Increasing Monthly Online Inquiries by 130%

Eddie Lee, Founder of Synergy Marketing Technology and CEO of MooneyBird, has extensive experience in the real estate industry. From selling village houses to managing a real estate agency, Eddie transitioned to proptech in 2021 to empower smaller agencies with scalable digital solutions.

“The MooneyBird AI marketing system combines branding, lead generation, and management into one comprehensive platform.” Lee shared. “By replacing traditional branch operations, our system reduces overhead while enhancing operational efficiency. Agencies in areas like Hung Hom, Pak Shek Kok, and Yuen Long have reported a 130% increase in monthly inquiries since adopting our platform.”

Pioneering Proptech Innovations with Global Expansion Plans

MooneyBird is actively enhancing its proptech offerings with several innovative features, including an innovative property price comparison tool inspired by Trivago’s hotel pricing platform. This tool will leverage data analytics to provide real-time market pricing, enabling agencies to stay informed and offer clients more flexible property options.

Additionally, the company plans to develop a personalized version of the system for individual agents and introduce AI-powered tools such as home staging and voice-activated property search, further revolutionizing the real estate industry.

MooneyBird plans to expand into regional markets, including Taiwan, Singapore, and Australia. Lee added, “We aim to empower real estate agents with advanced tools and resources, helping them build strong brand identities, connect directly with target buyers and owners, and break free from traditional industry constraints. Our goal is to help agencies achieve sustainable growth and stand out in an increasingly competitive market.”

Hashtag: #SynergyMarketingTechnology #MooneyBird

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Synergy Marketing Technology

Founded in 2021, Synergy Marketing Technology is dedicated to enhance marketing performance by fusing the power of cutting-edge technology for big data analytics with AI to produce a synergy impact for companies.

Official Website: https://synergymar.tech/

About MooneyBird

MooneyBird, a brand under Synergy Marketing Technology, is an innovative real estate marketing system tailored for real estate agents, providing revolutionary digital marketing solutions to help the real estate sector achieve digital transformation. The company currently serves over 50 agencies in Hong Kong and Macau, including Century 21 Real Estate, Sunrise Property, Imperial Properties, and Gamway Property.

Official Website: https://mooneybird.com.hk/