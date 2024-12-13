Lao Youth Shines in International Art Contest

Six Lao students triumphed in the 2024 International Youth Painting Collection and Exhibition in China, securing top honors among entries from eight countries.

Held under the theme “Hello! Silk Road,” The competition attracted a total of 2,216 submissions from countries including China, Singapore, Laos, Romania, Morocco, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, and Tanzania.

Eleven-year-old Theppanya Silimouk from Laos won first prize for his painting, which highlighted cultural landmarks from both Laos and China. His artwork depicted the Laos-China Railway, the Great Wall of China, the Patuxai Monument, and other symbols inspired by the Silk Road.

Out of the 15 paintings submitted by 15 Lao individuals, six received awards including Vattana Khampilavong and Sidarat Vongkhamchan won second prizes, while Kaojiajoun earned third place. Besides that, Mouthita Phomviengxay and Thanadon Manivong were recognized with congratulatory prizes.