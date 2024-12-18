Design District Hong Kong (#ddHK) Creative Tourism Project “Creative Journey · Infinite Discovery” officially starts

Exploring the Unique Characteristics of Tsuen Wan and Sha Tau Kok and Presenting Hong Kong’s Diverse Tourism Experience



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 December 2024 – “Design District Hong Kong” (#ddHK) creative tourism project, organised by the Tourism Commission of Hong Kong, officially relaunches TODAY (12 December 2024), bringing visitors from around the world to explore the captivating neighbourhoods of Tsuen Wan and Sha Tau Kok. From 12 December 2024 to 14 February 2025, a new #ddHK event curated by Number 2 and themed “Creative Journey · Infinite Discovery” integrates creative elements with the local cultural, heritage and natural offerings, promoting cultural tourism, island hopping and eco-tourism in an innovative manner, embarking visitors on an in-depth exploration of Hong Kong in brand new ways.



Creative Units from Overseas, the Mainland and Hong Kong

Creative Works Adorning Historical Monument and the Nature

Continuing its mission to create brand new travel experiences through design and creativity, #ddHK will bring together a lineup of seven creative units from overseas, the Mainland and Hong Kong to enliven public space and innovatively highlight the charms and culture of Tsuen Wan and Sha Tau Kok through placemaking. In particular, #ddHK will install creative designs at a declared monument, a country park as well as on the sea, integrating tourism with design, cultural heritages and the natural scenery of Hong Kong. In addition, through crossovers with the cultural and creative hotspots, heritage sites, green destinations and local delicacies, an array of immersive visiting routes and brand new diverse experiences will be introduced to visitors. The collaborating creative units include animation artist Coolman Coffeedan (USA), interactive public art and technology studio ENESS (Australia), multi-disciplinary artist En Iwamura (Japan), floral installation artist Kiki Ji (The Mainland), contemporary artist Louis To Wun (Hong Kong), artist and illustrator Vivian Ho (Hong Kong), and knot designer Zoe Siu (Hong Kong). (Please refer to “Appendix 1: Biographies of Creative Units”)

The seven sets of time-limited creative works crossing over with local attractions of the two neighbourhoods are briefly introduced as follows (For a more detailed introduction, please refer to “Appendix 2: Introduction of Creative Installations”):

Animation artist Coolman Coffeedan (USA)

“Coolman x Tsuen Wan”

Coolman Coffeedan, at Sai Lau Kok Garden which is a focal point of the neighbourhood, re-creates stories about Tsuen Wan in the project “Coolman x Tsuen Wan.” The popular cartoon character, Spesh, leads his friends on their first journey to Tsuen Wan, exploring and experiencing the diversity and vibrancy of the neighbourhood.

Interactive public art and design studio ENESS (Australia)

“Cupid’s Koi Garden”



ENESS brings their “Cupid’s Koi Garden”, the world’s first inflatable fountain with bright patterning, interactive jets of water and a rich soundscape to Tsuen Wan Park . Interactive and immersive, Cupid and his koi squirt jets of water on unsuspecting passers-by whenever they stop to admire his beauty.

Floral installation artist Kiki Ji (The Mainland)

“Flowing Natural”

Inspired by the graceful flow of wind and water, as well as the fluttering of butterflies, the artist creates the “Flowing Natural” using traditional bamboo artistry fused with a modern take. It embodies fluid lines and movements blends itself seamlessly into the Shing Mun Country Park ‘s landscape, representing a harmonious fusion of traditional craftsmanship and the beauty of nature.

Knot designer Zoe Siu (Hong Kong)

“Woven Dreams: Prayers of Modernity”

Inspired by the patterns of “caimen” at Sam Tung Uk Museum , a declared monument in Tsuen Wan, the designer combines wish-making tradition with contemporary auspicious themes. Employing the intricate weaving techniques of Hakka floral bands, the designer creates “Woven Dreams: Prayers of Modernity”, adorning this 200-year-old Hakka walled village. The reinterpretation showcases the charm of Hakka culture and intangible cultural heritage in a new light.

Multi-disciplinary artist En Iwamura (Japan)

“Interwoven Horizon”

“Interwoven Horizon” delves into the ties among the sea, mountains, geology, islands as well as the sun and the moon. This creative installation floats leisurely in the sea near Sha Tau Kok Pier , offering a blend of art and nature against the stunning backdrop of the natural landscape. The artist takes inspiration from the nature to outline the landscape and geological features near Sha Tau Kok, bringing out the natural colours.

Contemporary artist Louis To Wun (Hong Kong)

“The Auspicious Dance”

The artist combines traditional sculpting techniques with modern design structures, transforming Sha Tau Kok Square into a stage for dancing fishes. The dance moves and the waves mimicking the fluid and graceful movements of fishes, embodying harmony between humanity and nature. It honours the intricate relationship between the fishermen, their customs, and the sea.

Artist and illustrator Vivian Ho (Hong Kong)

“Stories on Wheels”

Located at the Sha Tau Kok Promenade Sitting-out Area , “Stories on Wheels” is an innovative installation designed to capture and celebrate the vibrant narratives and everyday experiences of the residents of Sha Tau Kok. Utilising train as artistic canvases, the artist aims to showcase the unique cultural history and community life of Sha Tau Kok through vibrant and colourful illustrations with multi-media immersive experience inside the carriage.

Vibrant and Diverse Activities Showcasing the Charm of Local Travel Experiences

In addition to injecting creative elements into the neighbourhoods, #ddHK has collaborated with different teams to curate a series of activities filled with local flavours for participants to further experience Tsuen Wan and Sha Tau Kok. In particular, various themed guided tours will be organised to introduce a diversity of in-depth visiting routes to cater for the interests of different participants. These include “Shing Mun Reservoir Healing Tour” for exploring the nature, “Hidden Gem Discovery Tour” at Sha Tau Kok for discovering the islands in the Northeast New Territories, “Tsuen Wan Art and Harbour Cycling Tour” combining sports and culture, and “Tsuen Wan Hidden Gem Cultural Walk” for exploring the fascinating stories and cultural insights behind unique landmarks. #ddHK will also offer eco-friendly creative workshops, authentic cultural handicraft experiences, interactive traditional dance, and more. Market festivals, themed “Into the Landscape: Eco-art Festival” and “Sha Tau Kok Seaside Weekend Market” will be held in Tsuen Wan and Sha Tau Kok respectively, featuring local delicacies, lifestyle essentials, local handmade goods as well as music and local cultural experiences. (For details, please refer to “Appendix 3: Market Festivals”) The first activity “Hidden Gem Discovery Tour – Ap Chau & Kat O” will be held on 14 December. More activities will be offered in the following weeks.

Through cross-sectoral collaboration, #ddHK will launch a number of collaborative activities with multiple parties in Tsuen Wan and Sha Tau Kok, with a view to highlight the existing cultural, creative and tourism atmosphere in the neighbourhoods, thereby introducing a more diverse tourism experience for tourists and locals. Specifically, in order to further develop the elements of Sha Tau Kok tourism and island-hopping tours in Yan Chau Tong, a seaside cultural space entitled “Joyful Reading‧Cultural Discovery @ Sha Tau Kok” will be set up in partnership with the Sha Tau Kok Public Library of the Leisure and Cultural Services Department at the Sha Tau Kok Promenade Sitting-out Area, offering titles on local history, travel, art and more; “In-Depth Exploration of Double Haven (Lai Chi Wo, Kat O, Ap Chau)” tours, with Sha Tau Kok as the starting point, will also be organised in partnership with the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department’s Hong Kong Geopark. In addition, “Countryside Harvest Festival: Kuk Po ‘Sound-Sight-Taste Fusion’ Tour,” organised by the Countryside Conservation Office of the Environment and Ecology Bureau, will also be held concurrently. They all aim to offer a more diverse experience of blue-green tourism for tourists and locals.

The curatorial team has published the details of the event and registration information on #ddHK website https://designdistrict.hk/en/ which will be updated from time to time. Both tourists and locals are welcome to enjoy Tsuen Wan and Sha Tau Kok in brand new ways and experience the charm of Hong Kong’s local culture. (For details, please refer to “Appendix 4: Activities & Experiences”)

Enhanced Transport Services to Sha Tau Kok

To facilitate visitors joining the #ddHK activities at Sha Tau Kok, the Transport Department has strengthened the transport services, including enhancing the services of bus route 78S departing from Sheung Shui MTR Station, as well as increasing the services of minibus route 55S passing through the Heung Yuen Wai Boundary Control Point on weekends and public holidays. The #ddHK website’s “Planning Your Visit” page provides a one-stop place to view the transport information, as well as useful information about applying for the Tourism Closed Area Permit.

Besides, to enable visitation by car, a short-term tenancy car park adjacent to the Sha Tau Kok Closed Area will be opened, offering 100 parking spaces for use by the public upon prior reservation. Details will be announced by the concerned operator.

Walking Map to Promote Unique Attractions in the Neighbourhoods

Lastly, #ddHK has specially created the “Walking Map” for this event to introduce the seven creative installations and various distinctive attractions in Tsuen Wan and Sha Tau Kok, including historical landmarks, natural scenic spots and innovation and cultural spots. The map is available in printed and digital versions, making it convenient for visitors to explore Tsuen Wan and Sha Tau Kok and experience their charms in single-day trips. To encourage deeper exploration of the event, an exclusive souvenir redemption activity is set up to reward visitation to #ddHK creative installations and local spending in the two neighbourhoods.

Design District Hong Kong (#ddHK) – “Creative Journey · Infinite Discovery” Event Period:

12 December 2024 to 14 February 2025 Stay tuned for further information and event announcements:

About Design District Hong Kong (#ddHK)

Design District Hong Kong (#ddHK) is a creative tourism project that celebrates authentic culture and creativity and livens up unique neighbourhoods in Hong Kong through design elements. Launched in 2018, #ddHK has transformed different neighbourhoods into new tourism destinations filled with characteristics, and has become a well-acclaimed creative cultural tourism project. A brand new #ddHK event themed “Creative Journey · Infinite Discovery” will be held from 12 December 2024 to 14 February 2025, leading visitors from around the world to immerse themselves into two diverse, distinctive and captivating neighbourhoods, Tsuen Wan and Sha Tau Kok. Creative elements will also be injected to highlight the unique charm of the two places.

About Tsuen Wan

Tsuen Wan is an emerging destination for immersive travel, attributable to its multi-faceted characters evolved in an organic manner. It is where history meets creativity, intangible cultural heritages mixed with chic lifestyle, and vibrant cityscape immersed in natural scenery. Well connected externally by two rail lines and internally by a district-wide footbridge network, a day trip there cannot be easier.

About Sha Tau Kok

Sha Tau Kok is a township in the northeastern-most part of Hong Kong adjacent to the Mainland. It has been a Frontier Closed Area with restricted access for decades, but when it was progressively opened up for tourism in recent years, many visitors have been immediately attracted by the lesser-known history, culture and natural elements there. Apart from its unique attractions, Sha Tau Kok is also the starting point for blue-green eco-tourism in the Northeast New Territories where tourists may easily access to the stunning nearby islands and villages, such as Lai Chi Wo, Kat O and Ap Chau in Hong Kong UNESCO Global Geopark, by kaito ferry services, as well as the Robin’s Nest Country Park, Hong Kong’s newest country park.