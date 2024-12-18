Norovirus Outbreak Affects 1,436 in Rayong, Thailand, with Rapid Spread Among Children

A total of 1,436 people in Klaeng district, Rayong, Thailand have fallen ill with symptoms of diarrhea after consuming contaminated water and ice, the source of which was traced to Norovirus.

Local health officials reported that the virus, known for its rapid transmission, primarily affected students. Thiti Sawaengtham, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Health explained that Norovirus spreads particularly among children with lower immunity, and is more common during the winter months. The virus was mainly found in restaurants, schools, and even public transportation.

Norovirus is highly contagious, spreading through contaminated surfaces such as tables, doors, and food, as well as direct physical contact with an infected person. Unlike regular bacteria, the virus is resistant to common disinfectants, heat, and alcohol-based hand sanitizers.

Symptoms of infection appear within 12 to 48 hours and typically include severe nausea, vomiting, low fever, headache, body aches, and diarrhea. In more severe cases, patients may experience dehydration.

Health experts emphasize the importance of maintaining good hygiene, especially washing hands thoroughly after using the restroom, to prevent the spread of the virus. Avoiding close contact with infected individuals is also essential in reducing transmission.