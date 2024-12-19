The Top 5 Best Places to Work in Thailand for 2024 revealed

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 December 2024 –have been recognized as the top 5 best places to work in Thailand for 2024, according to the prestigious Best Places to Work 2024 certification program.

Novo Nordisk, a global leader in healthcare, secured the top position for its exemplary commitment to fostering employee growth and well-being. AIA Thailand, a leading insurance provider, earned the second spot, celebrated for its inclusive and empowering work environment. HSBC, a global banking and financial services leader, ranked third, recognized for its dedication to employee engagement and professional development. In fourth place is Diversey, a global provider of cleaning and hygiene solutions, praised for its innovative workplace practices. LCIT, a prominent logistics and infrastructure company, rounded out the top five with its focus on creating a supportive and collaborative work environment.

These companies have demonstrated exceptional leadership in creating workplaces where employees feel valued and inspired to contribute to organizational success. Their outstanding achievements reflect a shared commitment to cultivating environments where people can thrive and succeed.

Best Places to Work is an international certification program recognized as the ‘Platinum Standard’ for identifying and celebrating top workplaces worldwide. The program empowers organizations to benchmark their HR practices, improve employee satisfaction, and showcase those delivering exceptional employee experiences.

In Thailand, the program collaborates annually with organizations from diverse industries to deliver actionable insights, foster organizational agility, and strengthen business effectiveness with people-centric strategies.

For more information, please visit the program website: www.bestplacestoworkfor.org .

Hashtag: #BestPlacesToWork

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.