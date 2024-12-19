13.8 C
DUBAI, UAE – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 December 2024 – The Best Places to Work organization has officially announced the Top 50 Best Places to Work in the Middle East for 2024, showcasing the companies that lead the way in employee satisfaction, engagement, and workplace culture. This year’s rankings highlight organizations that have demonstrated exceptional commitment to creating positive work environments, fostering employee growth, and embracing innovative people practices.

Leading the 2024 list is Eand, a global telecommunications leader, committed to innovation and delivering cutting-edge technology solutions to millions of customers worldwide. Following closely behind are AstraZeneca, Roshn, and First Milling Company, all of which have made remarkable strides in employee engagement and corporate culture. The list also features a diverse array of organizations from various industries, all united by a shared commitment to creating meaningful and motivating workplaces.

The Best Places to Work certification recognizes the highest performing employers based on a comprehensive assessment of their HR practices and employee experience. This year, over 500 companies from across the region were evaluated on key topics such as leadership effectiveness, people strategy, employee engagement, corporate social responsibility, and work-life balance.

The Top 50 Best Places to Work in the Middle East for 2024 include:

  1. Eand
  2. AstraZeneca
  3. Roshn
  4. First Milling Company
  5. Novo Nordisk
  6. Alnahdi Office
  7. Novartis
  8. Royal Commission for AlUla
  9. Pfizer
  10. Al Ramz
  11. Matarat Holding
  12. BSH
  13. BAT
  14. Schneider Electric
  15. Viatris
  16. Saudi Xerox
  17. International Maritime Industries
  18. Falak Investment Hub
  19. AXS
  20. Pickalbatros Hotels & Resorts
  21. JTI
  22. Jordan Ahli Bank
  23. Acino
  24. Magrabi
  25. TAQA Water Solutions
  26. Estarta
  27. Al Rugaib Holding
  28. Islamic Development Bank
  29. Bidaya Finance
  30. UTEC
  31. Alsagr
  32. Abdullah Hashim
  33. Remat
  34. Saudia Cargo
  35. Money For Finance
  36. Rewaa
  37. Bank Muscat
  38. Emkan Education
  39. Apcofs
  40. RIYAD STEEL
  41. Jahez
  42. Panda
  43. Saudi Air Navigation Services
  44. Extra
  45. Albir
  46. Madar
  47. Jana MS
  48. Sfana
  49. Backyardex
  50. Bindawood

Insights from this year’s program highlight successful organizations prioritizing well-being, flexibility, and equity, standing out in 2024 for navigating challenges while maintaining high employee engagement.

Best Places to Work, a global certification program, recognizes companies excelling in workplace culture and employee experience, providing insights to enhance HR practices and drive success.

Partnering with over 500 companies in the Middle East, it helps organizations optimize people strategies and foster thriving workplaces.

For more information, please visit the program website: www.bestplacestoworkfor.org.
