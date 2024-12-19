WePlay Christmas Carnival: WePlay App Officially Announces Christmas Live Stream Collaboration with Alfea from G22

Alfea will delight the audience in this collaboration with her unique musical style and captivating charm. The live stream will also feature fun games, fan Q&A sessions, and limited-edition prize draws, adding to the festive excitement. This event marks Alfea’s first collaboration with the WePlay platform, symbolizing a powerful partnership and an important step in creating more exciting content for users.
Hashtag: #WePlay
https://weplayapp.com/?region=U
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About WePlay App
About G22 and Alfea
G22 is a globally popular pop music group known for its talented and distinctive members. As a key member of the group, Alfea has won countless fans with her soulful singing and unique personal charm.
We look forward to celebrating Christmas with you!