Star-Studded Christmas Music Gala Lights Up the Stage

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 December 2024 – The 2024 Christmasland in New Taipei City’s “Super Star Christmas Concert” attracted huge festive crowds when it was held on December 14-15, 2024. The two-day concert was hosted by Golden Bell Awards winner Hank Chen and “Taiwan’s hottest English teacher” Sandra. The two hosts relied on their charisma and sense of humor to get the crowd excited and fill the venue with a happy mood.

The Super Star Christmas Concert’s “Night of Dreams” kicked off in a big way with Eve Ai, who filled the audience with holiday delight. Next up was Chen Hua, who rewarded his fans with three new songs from his latest album. This was followed by Austin Lee, who gave deeply emotional renditions of several ballads that added warmth and melodiousness to the Christmas season. The fetchingly handsome Kumachan then sang classic tongue-twister songs, and the powerful rap rhythm brought the concert to a climax. Ann came on stage with the upbeat song I Just Want to Care About What I Care About, showing her cutely saucy side. GBOYSWAG and Xiao Bing Chih instantly triggered flashbacks in their fans, and 831 then jointly sang several sincere and moving rock songs, marking one of the most touching moments of the show. Hyo Lyn made a heavyweight appearance to wrap up the “Night of Dreams,” and her powerful performance included an immaculate, stunning rendition of “Sistar.”

Energy launched the Super Star Christmas Concert’s “Dreams Come True” concert, and their vibrant performance soon recharged the crowd’s energy. Icyball then sang a few easy-going ballads that expressed their unique old-time style. BOOM! drew the audience’s rapt attention upon coming on stage, and demonstrated their talent for both singing and dancing. Next up, Weizhe Hong’s act also featured a scintillating performance by a professional dance troupe, which left his many ardent fans screaming with delight. Afterwards, the Bestards performed a series of lyrical pieces, and each song put the audience into a state of intoxicated delight. AcQUA’s R.Y.G. demonstrated their exquisite dance moves on stage, and the intensity of their performance stunned their fans. The sweet and energetic music of Cosmos People then made the audience sway to the rhythm of the songs. After Ozone came on stage, their magnetism instantly sent the crowd into a tizzy of joy. Accusefive ended the concert with a sublime performance that brought this year’s “Super Star Christmas Concert” to a perfect conclusion.

