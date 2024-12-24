Laos to Enforce LAK 2 Million Fine for Traffic Violations

Starting 23 December, the Lao government will impose fines of up to LAK 2 million (USD 91.42) for vehicles parked for more than three to five minutes near tourist sites in Vientiane Capital.

According to a new regulation issued by the Department of Public Works and Transport and the Ministry of Information, Culture, and Tourism, the affected sites include the National Heritage Museum, That Luang Stupa, and Patuxay Monument.

At the National Heritage Museum and That Luang Stupa, tourist vans and buses must use the National Assembly’s public square in the That Luang field for both drop-off and pick-up. From there, the Vientiane Capital Heritage Office will provide vehicles to transport tourists to the That Luang Museum.

For the Patuxay Monument, vans and buses are prohibited from parking for more than three to five minutes. Violators will face fines ranging from LAK 1 million to LAK 2 million (USD 45.71 to 91.42). Authorities have designated specific pick-up and drop-off zones for these vehicles.

All vehicles, including cars, motorbikes, and trucks, are banned from parking along the two lanes of side roads to ensure smooth traffic flow and safety. Fines for violations range from LAK 1 million to LAK 2 million (USD 45.71 to 91.42). Trucks may only park with official approval or under essential circumstances; violators will face fines of up to LAK 10 million (USD 457.11).

Additionally, merchants using carts, such as fruit sellers and food trucks, are prohibited from operating on the side roads. Those who violate this rule will be fined between LAK 500,000 and LAK 1 million (USD 22.86 to 45.71).

The government also urges residents to maintain cleanliness by refraining from littering on roads or public spaces. Fines for littering range from LAK 1 million to LAK 5 million (USD 45.71 to 228.55).

These measures aim to reduce congestion, maintain a clean environment, and improve order in Vientiane Capital, a key representation of Laos.