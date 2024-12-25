Savannakhet Police Arrest Man for Smuggling Kratom, Cough Syrup

On 20 December, Police in Savannakhet Province arrested a man after seizing large quantities of kratom leaves and cough syrup from his home, acting on a tip from a local resident.



Officers raided the house of the suspect, Aekkaphay, also known as Ly, 26, in Phonsavantai Village, Kaysone Phomvihane district after receiving reports that he had been selling raw kratom leaves and cough syrup.

Kratom leaves, known for their stimulant and sedative effects, are often combined with cough syrup containing dextromethorphan to create a potent and dangerous cocktail. This mixture poses significant health risks and is widely abused.

The suspect confessed to owning the substances, which he claimed were smuggled into Laos from a neighboring country by truck. He said the drugs were dropped off at a warehouse in Oudomvilay Village before being distributed.

Police seized 235 kilograms of raw kratom leaves, 535 boxes of cough syrup (equivalent to 26,750 bottles), LAK 1,7 million (USD 78) in cash, THB 2,700 (USD 79), and a silver Toyota Vigo pickup truck.

Authorities are now working to identify and prosecute other members of the drug trafficking network.

Despite continuous arrests and efforts to limit its use, Kratom remains a controversial issue in Laos. While some advocate for its medicinal benefits and cultural importance, authorities maintain strict laws prohibiting its possession and sale.