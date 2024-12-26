LOCA Sparks EV Revolution in Laos with 40 Fast-Charging Stations

In response to the rising adoption of EVs, LOCA, an electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure in Laos, has set up 40 fast-charging stations across Laos in 2024, focusing on major cities and key routes to boost EV growth and promote sustainability.

The company’s fast-charging stations deliver power at 120-240 kW, allowing EVs to fully charge in just 20-30 minutes. Through the LOCA EV app, users can locate and navigate to charging stations nationwide, view real-time usage status, and ensure worry-free travel from Laos’ northernmost to southernmost points.

LOCA’s expansion has been bolstered by support from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Frontier Fund and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). These collaborations have provided substantial financial and technical assistance to advance clean energy projects in Laos.

The ADB’s investment aims to drive innovation and technological solutions to tackle climate change while encouraging inclusive economic growth. At the same time, USAID’s support has improved clean energy access, cut consumer costs, created jobs, and reduced carbon emissions.

The Growing EV Market in Laos

Demand for EVs in Laos has surged unprecedentedly. 2,101 EVs were imported in 2023, accounting for 25.1 percent of all new vehicle registrations. In the data year to date as of October 2024, the total imported electric cars surged to 4,437, highlighting a consumer shift towards EVs driven by cost efficiency and environmental concerns.

Building on its 2024 success, LOCA aims to expand its fast-charging network to 100 stations by 2026. This growth is designed to accommodate the rapidly increasing number of EV users and promote widespread adoption of electric vehicles across Laos.