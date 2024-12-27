1win 2024 Philanthropy Recap: On the Way to Transforming Lives Globally

HYDERABAD, INDIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 December 2024 – 1win, a global iGaming brand, proudly summarizes the first year of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) journey, impacting over 30,000 lives across 15 cities and regions throughout 2024. With a total contribution exceeding $300,000, the brand has delivered aid and reaffirmed its commitment to being a caring and sharing organization.

1win: We Care. We Share.

For 1win, 2024 has become the year of philanthropy, environmental sustainability, and sports development investments. From bringing free healthcare and distributing meals to promoting a sporty lifestyle and supporting athletes, 1win has made a difference for thousands of people.

Five key CSR initiatives delivered by 1win in 2024

Food Distribution Campaign in India. 1win conducted a 21-day food distribution campaign across Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, with donations exceeding $90,000. Joint project with Indian influencer Vivek Sethia. Through “Champions Unseen with Vivek”, 1win raised awareness of inclusivity in sports and empowered champions from unprivileged social groups. In total, the brand supported six sports organizations across India. #1win1000hits challenge with cricketer David Warner. Launched in October 2024, this social media campaign encouraged users to do sports and share their progress online. With every #1win1000hits video, 1win increased its charity donations. Free health checkups for the Nigerians: 1win’s mobile healthcare stations brought essential medical support to almost 10,000 people in Enugu and Anambra state. Christmas gifts for cancer patients from Ghana. Bringing joy during the festive season, 1win’s Christmas campaign in Ghana reached around 300 cancer patients and their families with heartfelt gifts and food hampers for the holiday feasts.

This way, 1win’s 2024 CSR initiatives mark the beginning of the brand’s ongoing efforts to bring kindness and support to communities worldwide. With plans to reach even more communities in 2025 and expand the areas of its philanthropic support, the brand will start the new year with the Plastic Waste Exchange program in Ibadan, Nigeria, and charitable donations in India. In 2025, 1win manifests to amplify its positive impact worldwide.

For more information about 1win’s charitable mission, visit www.1win.charity

About 1win

1win is a leading global iGaming brand that offers an unparalleled range of services and is licensed in Nigeria. With a solid seven-year track record, the brand caters to a diverse clientele across the globe, illustrating its strong influence in the iGaming sector. Effective August 2024, 1win has cricketer David Warner as its sports ambassador.