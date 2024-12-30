Top TikTok Trends from Southeast Asia in 2024

This year, TikTok exploded across the internet like never before. As 2024 comes to a close, the social media world is also bidding farewell to a series of trends that defined the past year.

In March, a tiktoker called Sita Suwarnadwipa launched Asoka makeup transition video, It has quickly gone viral and become a regional trend. In Thailand and Laos, young social media users adapted the trend to their own culture by combining makeup and costumes with local music and dances.

In September, Thailand went global with the cuteness of a tiny girl hippo called Moodeng. Videos of her playing with zookeepers turned her into an online sensation, boosting zoo visits and shining a light on wildlife conservation.

The Flag Challenge has also been popular throughout the year. The trend involved participants showcasing their nation pride and cultural identity by drawing their country’s flag and transitioning to revealing themselves in traditional clothes with the flag in the background.

Around August, the world was caught into the new “Very Demure, Very Mindful” trend, which began as a satirical take on stereotypical ideas of femininity. Originating from a viral video of a woman humorously demonstrating “demure” behavior, it has evolved into a massive movement on TikTok. Thousands of creators now share tips on refined etiquette, making this trend both entertaining and thought-provoking.

Last but not least, food trends continued to dominate TikTok in 2024, with the Dubai Chocolate Bar standing out as a fan favorite. This thick, pistachio-filled treat, known for its satisfying crunch and gooey texture, became a must-try dessert for food lovers and content creators around the world.