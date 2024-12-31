Gorilla Technology Closes 2024 on a High and Enters 2025 with a Bang

London, United Kingdom – Newsfile Corp. – December 31, 2024 – Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) (“Gorilla” or the “Company”) is closing the year on a high note, securing two more contracts in Taiwan that pave the way for even greater success in 2025.

The first is a pivotal project is with the law enforcement sector, centred on deploying Gorilla’s AI-powered lawful interception and criminal investigation platform. This groundbreaking project demonstrates Gorilla’s ability to harness artificial intelligence to empower agencies with intelligent, data-driven tools that enhance public safety and streamline operational efficiency.

The second contract involves a strategic collaboration with a leading telecom provider to enable their AI-enhanced Cloud IMS network service to meet lawful interception (LI) certification requirements. This initiative underscores Gorilla’s pivotal role in deploying advanced AI-driven solutions to ensure compliance and security, empowering the telecom provider to launch their innovative service seamlessly while meeting critical regulatory standards.

Jay Chandan, Chairman and CEO of Gorilla Technology, commented: “As we turn the corner into 2025, Gorilla is not merely carrying momentum – we are building a transformative future. These two landmark agreements highlight our ability to deliver strategic solutions in highly specialised industries. I could not be prouder of what we have accomplished this year and the foundation we have laid for what is to come. Gorilla enters 2025 with not just a solid backlog but with eyes firmly on 2026.”

Looking ahead, Gorilla remains committed to driving innovation, enabling smarter and more secure cities, and delivering outstanding value to its stakeholders. With a growing global presence, a robust product portfolio and an unparalleled focus on execution, Gorilla is well-positioned to dominate the market in 2025 and beyond.

About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.

Headquartered in London U.K., Gorilla is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology. We provide a wide range of solutions, including, Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT, across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education, by using AI and Deep Learning Technologies.

Our expertise lies in revolutionizing urban operations, bolstering security and enhancing resilience. We deliver pioneering products that harness the power of AI in intelligent video surveillance, facial recognition, license plate recognition, edge computing, post-event analytics and advanced cybersecurity technologies. By integrating these AI-driven technologies, we empower Smart Cities to enhance efficiency, safety and cybersecurity measures, ultimately improving the quality of life for residents.

For more information, please visit our website: Gorilla-Technology.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Gorilla’s actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “might” and “continues,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our beliefs about our ability to deliver products at competitive prices, our ability to service our customers, the growth of the Smart City market, the capabilities of our third party vendors, our ability to attract the attention of customers and win additional projects, along with those other risks described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Form 20-F Gorilla filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 15, 2024 and those that are included in any of Gorilla’s future filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Most of these factors are outside of the control of Gorilla and are difficult to predict. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Gorilla undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

