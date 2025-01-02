Khammouane Authorities Suspend Mining Operations After Land Collapses

The Ministry of Energy and Mines has suspended operations at a mining site in Khammounae province after two land collapses raised safety and environmental concerns.

Both incidents occurred within rice fields belonging to local residents in Pak Beng Village, Thakhek District, near a mineral processing plant operated by a Chinese-owned Sino-Agri Potash International company.

Amvieng Paovongxay, Deputy Director of the Department of Mines Management at the Ministry of Energy and Mines, reported that the first collapse appeared on 3 December, 2024. It measured 436 square meters in area and was approximately 6 meters deep, prompting an investigation the following day.

A second collapse, reported by locals on 21 December, 2024, measured 125 square meters with the same depth of 6 meters and about 6 to 7 meters away from the first one.

In response, government agencies conducted inspections and implemented safety measures, including suspending mining activities near the area, installing monitoring systems to track land movement, constructing fences around the collapse sites, and warning the public to stay away.

Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the collapses, with findings expected by the end of January.