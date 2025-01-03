Malaysia Global Business Forum membership to unlock a suite of strategic solutions

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 January 2025 – The Malaysia Global Business Forum (MGBF) has opened individual membership in time for Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship, with the objective of bringing a suite of strategic solutions to a broader membership base. This was only previously available to the corporate sponsors and supporters of the high-profile advocacy platform.

In this exciting move, timed to be part of the deeper focus on ASEAN in Malaysia, individual business people can now leverage the access and advocacy efforts of MGBF. The first 118 members will also be known as founding members. These members will receive priority access to meetings and events along with an exclusive MGBF merchandise.

The companies, trade associations and governments will still be able to engage with the MGBF on a project-by-project basis or by sponsoring a dedicated event, research project or engagement programme. This approach will ensure that the objective of each corporate sponsor is met and that the MGBF is part of a sustainable future.

Nordin Abdullah, Founding Chairman of MGBF, said, “We have seen many chambers of commerce and business councils struggle over the past few years with issues around membership renewal. It is not something we want our members to face, so we have created a lifetime membership programme for individuals. This allows individual business people and those in the corporate sector to have access to the membership benefits and have a sense of loyalty.”

MGBF empowers stakeholders at the intersection of international and Malaysian business. Through government relations, business intelligence, advocacy, media engagement, market research, networking, advisory and business matching, MGBF delivers results for individuals, corporations, trade and business associations, and national and state governments.

“This comes at an important time with Malaysia taking on the chairmanship of ASEAN. The country will see a host of high-level political visits that will be accompanied by business leaders and government officials. Business people need to be kept abreast of these developments at the ASEAN level and the other bilateral and multilateral developments which impact their business and supply chains,” continued Nordin who is a frequent speaker in international business events.

The Malaysia Global Business Forum advocates for successful outcomes for its members while providing a powerful platform to communicate with stakeholders in government, community and the broader business community. This together with an attention to detail ensures that members will see the MGBF as part of its “suite of strategic solutions” in the dynamic business environment that is Malaysia and ASEAN.

“We will take a strategic view of the various states in Malaysia. Businesses need access to the high-level decision makers in the various states. At the same time, state governments are looking to energise their business ecosystem and attract real investors to set up operations. This is a critical gap that the Malaysia Global Business Forum will endeavour to address for its members,” concluded Nordin who is also a regular commentator in the media.

The next event will be the MGBF Roundtable that will focus on the emerging area of “Corporate Community Involvement in Sports”. The goal of the roundtable is to understand the gaps in the corporate-community ecosystem and how involvement in sports by the corporate sector will create value in terms of community engagement, communication, stakeholder management and meeting corporate social responsibility (CSR) goals. To sign up for this engaging event visit https://www.linkedin.com/events/mgbfroundtable-corporatecommuni7279369593976975360/.

The Malaysia Global Business Forum lifetime membership fee is RM500 plus SST for Malaysian residents and USD150 for international members. To sign up, follow this link: https://forms.gle/zquSwAXGWukZWNAw6

For more information about the Malaysia Global Business Forum, visit www.MalaysiaGlobalBusinessForum.com.

