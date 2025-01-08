Teen Attacks Ex-Girlfriend During Hmong New Year Festival

On 1 January, a teenage boy attacked his ex-girlfriend during the Hmong New Year celebrations in Yuan village, Paek district, Xieng Khouang after seeing the girl attending the festival with another man.

According to the Xieng Khouang Public Security Office, the 15-year-old boy, in a fit of rage, confronted her, grabbed her arm, and attempted to pull her away. When she resisted, he lashed out, physically attacking her, as shown in a video posted by the province’s security office on Facebook. The girl’s age was not revealed.

People at the festival promptly alerted local police, who apprehended the teenager on the scene.

Despite being of legal age for criminal responsibility, no charges were filed against him. Under Lao law, individuals as young as 15 can be held accountable for criminal actions.

Bouaphone Fongphakdy, the deputy head of the investigation department of Xieng Khouang Public Security, stated that given the boy’s young age, the authorities decided against imposing harsh penalties. Instead, they opted to lecture him about the seriousness of his actions and instructed his parents to further educate the boy within the domestic walls.

The teenager also apologized for his behavior and was directed to make amends with the victim. However, the specific terms of restitution were not disclosed.

A similar incident took place during last year’s Hmong New Year Festival in Paek district, Xieng Khouang Province, where a 20-year-old man assaulted his 16-year-old wife. The court sentenced the man to three years and six months in prison, imposed a fine of LAK 10 million (approximately USD 452), and ordered him to pay LAK 33 million (around USD 1,492) in compensation to the victim.