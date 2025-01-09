Vientiane’s Top Tourist Sites Attract Over 300,000 Visitors in 2024

In 2024, more than 300,000 people visited Vientiane’s main tourist attractions, contributing more than LAK 9 billion (over USD 400,000) to the local economy.

Khampueang Vongchandy, Deputy Director of Vientiane Museum and Archaeology Department, noted the significant rise in tourism in the capital during the Visit Laos Year 2024 campaign, state media reported. The tourism year resulted in a large number of tourists flocking to visit Vientiane’s primary tourist attractions, including That Luang, Hor Pha Keo and Sisaket temple.

A total 322,760 people visited those three sites, including 289,749 international travelers and 33,014 domestic visitors. South Korea topped the list of countries sending the most tourists, followed by Thailand, China, Europe, and others.

A breakdown of visitors to each site includes 171,245 at That Luang, 81,035 at Hor Pha Keo and 70,245 at Sisaket Temple, building on significant growth compared to 2023.

Also, a total of 106 foreign delegations visited the sites, bringing 4,225 guests alongside 3,068 students.

Vientiane has worked to improve these three tourist sites over the past year to attract more visitors. In 2025, further upgrades are planned, including improvements to ticket booths, flower gardens, offices, and herb gardens. More focus will also be given to advertising through newspapers, TV, radio, online platforms, and the official website to raise global awareness and encourage more visitors.