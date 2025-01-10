Laos Steps Up Fight Against Wildlife Trafficking Amid Rising Demand

Authorities in Laos continue to intensify efforts against wildlife poaching and trafficking, with recent operations leading to the arrest of a suspect in Khammouane Province.

On 6 January, a 25-year-old man was apprehended in Oudomsuk village, Nakai district, with 10 kilograms of illegal wildlife, including three pangolins. This latest bust newly exposed the ongoing battle to protect endangered species amidst rising demand for wildlife products in the region.

Wildlife poaching and trafficking in Laos keep being closely monitored by authorities.

In 2024, authorities uncovered numerous cases of trafficking, hunting, and selling protected species. Despite crackdowns, the demand for wildlife products continues to threaten biodiversity and public health.

Throughout the year, significant raids were carried out across the country. In December 2024, authorities in Xieng Khouang Province raided markets in Paek and Nonghet districts, confiscating 115 wild animals, including turtles, raccoons, and pheasants. While live animals were released into the wild, dead animals and parts were destroyed.

The same month, officials in Xayaboury Province seized 189 parrots, including rare parakeets and macaws, transported from Guyana.

On 7 December, 2024, Kongthong Sitthixay, the Deputy Director of the Agriculture and Forestry department reported these parrots were smuggled through Vientiane’s Wattay International Airport and transported via a van to Kanethao district in Xayaboury. The operation, involving forest inspection teams and local authorities, resulted in the confiscation of the parrots and their preservation for eventual return to their country of origin.

Earlier in the year, in Houaphanh Province, authorities destroyed 125 kilograms of prohibited wildlife parts in November, including raccoons, turtles, hedgehogs, and wild chickens. The confiscated parts were burned as part of a public demonstration of law enforcement efforts.

Similarly, in Bolikhamxay, forestry officials conducted raids on several markets throughout 2024, resulting in the seizure of 107.5 kilograms of wild animal parts, including squirrels, turtles, and wild boar meat in November.

One of the year’s largest cases occurred in March in Attapeu Province, where police confiscated 146 kilograms of wildlife, including Chinese Goral, civets, monkeys, and parts of wild boars and cobras.

In all these cases, offenders were punished under the Lao criminal code, facing fines or imprisonment. Confiscated live animals were released, while animal parts were either destroyed or buried.

Public Health Risks from Wildlife Trade

The illegal trade and consumption of wild animals raised significant public health concerns in 2024. A study by the One Health Initiative found that many people in Laos still believe wild meat is healthy, despite the risks of zoonotic diseases.

The survey revealed that 46 percent of buyers preferred wild meat for its perceived health benefits, while 44.8 percent were drawn to its unique taste.

Laboratory tests conducted by a team from the same initiative on confiscated wildlife detected viruses, including coronaviruses, influenza, and lyssaviruses, highlighting the risk of diseases being transmitted from animals to humans.

Public health authorities have consistently warned against consuming wild meat and emphasized the need for greater awareness and education on the issue.

“Many Lao people are beginning to understand the effects of human activities on the environment, especially as biodiversity loss contributes to climate change and its negative impacts,” said Akchousanh Rasphone, Conservation Director of WWF Laos.

Public awareness of wildlife conservation is gradually increasing as the consequences of biodiversity loss become more apparent, she explained.

Akchousanh also highlighted several successes of WWF Laos in 2024, including supporting the upgrade of Xe Sap National Protected Area to a National Park, and the establishment of nearly 30 Fish Conservation Zones. The organization worked closely with the Department of Forestry to develop a 10-year National Tiger Action Plan and conducted camera-trapping surveys in several key protected areas in Laos to better understand species populations to guide future conservation efforts.

Additionally, WWF Laos, working alongside authorities, supported the confiscation of nearly 800 kilograms of wildlife and their parts and products last year. Among the most frequently hunted species were wild boars, civets, pangolins, hedgehogs and snakes.

Laos Remains Key Hub For Regional Wildlife Trade

Despite these successes, challenges remain. Akchousanh highlighted the need for stronger enforcement measures and sustainable resource management to address ongoing wildlife crimes.

“Laos has emerged as a hotspot for illegal wildlife trade, with traffickers frequently using it as a transit route to smuggle wildlife to other countries,” said Akchousanh . She explained that the country’s strategic location in the region makes it a key passageway for smuggling operations.

Cultural beliefs also exacerbate the issue, with many people consuming wildlife due to the false belief that it offers health benefits or tastes better than farmed meat. Traditional practices, such as using wildlife parts for ceremonies or as talismans, further fuel demand.

To help combat wildlife crimes, WWF Laos has been advocating for stronger law enforcement and increased technical and financial support for government agencies. Behavioral change campaigns are also crucial for challenging long-held beliefs about wildlife consumption.

“Youth engagement has been a key focus for us because changing the perceptions and behavior of younger generations is often easier and more effective than trying to convince older individuals to change their long-established practices,” Akchousanh added. “Youth can also help us convince their older family members to change their habits, bringing about a shift in public sentiment.” she added.

While challenges remain, the progress made in 2024 demonstrates the potential for change when government agencies, conservation groups, and communities collaborate to fight against wildlife crime.