Petnow Expands Its Presence in Japan with TV Recognition and Interpets 2025 Participation

TOKYO, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Petnow Inc., a pioneering pet tech company, is expanding its footprint in Japan following the app’s release in October 2024. Strengthening its presence, Petnow recently received national recognition on Nippon Television’s popular show “The Doctor is Jealous Today Too” and is now gearing up to showcase its advanced technology at Interpets 2025, one of the largest and most influential pet industry events in the country.



Petnow to Exhibit at Interpets 2025 Held in April at Tokyo Big Sight

The Petnow app leverages cutting-edge AI technology to offer a non-invasive biometric identification system for pets, using nose prints for dogs and facial recognition for cats. With its easy-to-use interface and unique solution for pet registration and lost pet recovery, Petnow has already caught the attention of many pet owners across Japan.

Interpets, held annually in Tokyo, is Japan’s premier international pet fair, gathering industry leaders, businesses, and pet enthusiasts from around the world. Petnow will participate in Interpets 2025 through the Korean pavilion, presenting its AI-driven lost pet recovery system, which promotes community-based search efforts by enabling real-time alerts and collaborative reunions of missing pets.

By combining innovative biometric technology with a strong community approach, Petnow is committed to improving pet safety in Japan. Through its participation in Interpets 2025 and growing local partnerships, Petnow is eager to support pet owners in building a safer and more connected environment for their beloved animals.

