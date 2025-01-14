UNI-PIPC Launches in Philippine to Drive Digital Transformation in Southeast Asia

MANILA, Philippines, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — UNI-PIPC (UNI-President Information Philippines Corp.), a new IT solutions provider and subsidiary of Uni-President Group., today announced its official launch to spearhead digital transformation across Southeast Asia. Leveraging its parent group’s strong presence operating 7-ELEVEN in Taiwan and the Philippines, UNI-PIPC aim to deliver advanced technology solutions to businesses in the region.

UNI-PIPC will focus on providing comprehensive IT services, including system development, AI-powered retail solutions, infrastructure services, and data sciences, primarily to the retail, logistics, and food service sectors. The company will play a vital role in supporting 7-ELEVEN’s expansion in the Philippines by facilitating technological upgrades and system integration across its 4,130 stores. This includes implementing logistics, warehousing, retail, distribution, and financial accounting systems.



UNI-PIPC launches in Philippines to Drive Digital Transformation in the Southeast Asia

“We are excited to launch UNI-PIPC and bring our expertise to the dynamic Southeast Asian market,” stated President Information Corp (PIC). “Our goal is to become the leading technology partner for businesses in the region, empowering them with innovative solutions to optimize their operations and enhance customer experiences.”

UNI-PIPC will establish an Innovation Accelerator Platform to nurture startups, provide access to talent and cutting-edge technology, and connect them with investors in Taiwan. A key partnership with TechShake, a prominent local startup incubator, will further expand UNI-PIPC’s reach and facilitate collaborations with leading companies.

“UNI-PIPC is committed to driving digital transformation across key industries in the Philippines,” declared UNI-PIPC. “We will leverage our deep market understanding and advanced AI solutions to help businesses achieve new levels of efficiency and competitiveness.” UNI-PIPC will also foster collaboration with local businesses, government agencies, and academic institutions to facilitate business growth and introduce PIC’s products to Hong Kong and the broader Southeast Asian market.

To support these ambitious goals, UNI-PIPC has secured an initial investment of P100 million and plans to recruit over 100 employees within its first year, providing timely technical support to regional clients.

About UNI-PIPC

UNI-PIPC (UNI-President Information Philippines Corp.), a subsidiary of Taipei-based President Information Corp. and a partner of Japanese renowned Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (NRI), is a leading innovator in retail AI and digital transformation across Southeast Asia. Leveraging expertise from its parent company and NRI, UNI-PIPC offers cutting-edge IT solutions in enterprise management, cloud computing, IDC, IT security, and MarTech and system integration. With a focus on manufacturing, retail, catering, and logistics, UNI-PIPC empowers businesses optimize operations, enhance customer experiences and gain a competitive edge.

Media Contact