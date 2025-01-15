VOLTME Wins 2024-2025 Global Emerging Brand Shines at CES 2025

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — VOLTME, the flagship brand of Voltnex Innovations and a global leader in power solutions, has been honored with the 2024-2025 Global Emerging Brand Award for its revolutionary products – the VOLTME Revo 240 PD3.1 GaN Desktop Charger and the Hako Series Portable Power Station – during the CES 2025. These prestigious accolades underscore VOLTME’s excellence in innovation, design, and technology and its growing influence in the global consumer electronics industry.

Innovation Driving Industry Leadership

As a trailblazer in advanced power solutions, VOLTME has earned widespread recognition for its cutting-edge products and global impact. Winning the Global Emerging Brand Award affirms VOLTME’s dedication to advancing consumer electronics. Its diverse portfolio, which spans from ultrathin power banks to high-powered GaN chargers, caters to the modern demand for convenience and efficiency in charging. VOLTME’s relentless innovation has firmly established it as a leader in power management solutions.

“We are deeply honored to receive the Global Emerging Brand Award during the CES 2025,” said Tommy Tse, COO of VOLTME. “This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and exceptional user experiences.”

Breakthrough Innovations in Mobile Charging

VOLTME Revo 240 PD3.1 GaN Desktop Charger

Harnessing advanced Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology, the Revo 240 delivers up to 240W of power and supports PD3.1 and QC fast-charging protocols. Its compact design and superior energy efficiency make it ideal for safely and quickly powering laptops, tablets, and smartphones. A reliable choice for frequent travelers and high-demand users, the Revo 240 exemplifies robust and portable charging excellence.

The Hako Series combines high-capacity battery performance with intelligent power management, offering multiple AC and USB ports to meet diverse power needs. Whether for outdoor adventures, travel, or emergencies, this portable power station supports simultaneous device charging while ensuring stability and efficiency. Designed for versatility, the Hako Series empowers modern consumers with dependable energy on the go.

Global Growth Through Innovation

VOLTME’s strategic global expansion has driven its success, with its innovative products now available in over 150 countries, serving more than 25 million households. By understanding consumer needs and introducing tailored solutions, VOLTME continues to lead the evolution of mobile power technologies.

The company has strengthened its international presence by establishing offices in key regions, including the United States, Russia, and Japan. As VOLTME scales its global operations, it remains steadfast in its mission to deliver high-quality, high- performance power solutions for diverse consumer needs.

Looking Ahead

Guided by its philosophy of “innovation-driven growth,” VOLTME is committed to advancing power technology and creating smarter, more efficient charging solutions for users worldwide. The company aims to redefine modern living with products that prioritize performance, reliability, and sustainability.

About Voltnex Innovations

Voltnex Innovations is a pioneering technology company specializing in cutting-edge consumer electronics and power solutions. The driving force behind the globally acclaimed VOLTME brand, Voltnex develops advanced charging devices, portable power stations, and innovative accessories designed to enhance modern lifestyles. With a focus on innovation, quality, and global partnerships, Voltnex Innovations delivers products that meet the evolving demands of consumers and businesses worldwide.

About Global Top Brands

The Global Top Brands Awards(GTB for short), established in 2006 by International Data Group (IDG), the GTB is a world-class selection event organized by Asia Digital Group and Europe Digital Group, supported by TWICE and International Data Corporation(IDC for short), an authoritative market research and analysis firm. This annual ceremony at CES highlights top global consumer electronics brands, promoting their prominence and fostering industry growth.